SHOE DRYER MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2018 – 2025
This report studies the global market size of Shoe Dryer in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Shoe Dryer in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Shoe Dryer market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Shoe dryer can be categorized as devices that are specially designed for drying and warming your footwear. Shoes Dryer available in the market comes in different shapes and sizes. A shoe dryer generally comprises an L-shaped Member having an arcuate wall portion adapted to face the boot heel.
The commercial segment was the leading revenue contributing end user segment and will continue to lead the market until the end of 2023. Due to the increasing focus on staying fit, several people have started going to gyms, sports clubs, and other fitness centers. As such physical activities lead to sweat generation, several fitness centers use commercial shoe dryers for their members. Although the number of commercial dryers sold is very few compared to the individual shoe dryers, its revenue share is more than the individual shoe dryers.
In terms of shoe dryer market regions, Europe was the highest revenue contributing region in the global shoe dryer market during 2017 and will continue to lead the market in the coming years.
In 2017, the global Shoe Dryer market size was xx million US$ and is forecast to xx million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Shoe Dryer market based on company, product type, application and key regions.
The various contributors involved in the value chain of Shoe Dryer include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Shoe Dryer include
PEET Shoe Dryer
Bluebase Japan
Drysure
Hygitec
Meson Global Company
ADAX
SEA Products
Shenzhen JBB Electronic
Shoe Care Innovations
Thanko Global Technology
Top Trock
Dr Dry
Williams Direct Dryers
Taizhou Renjie Electric
Zhejiang Superhuman Technology
Foshan Shunde Yongtong Electronics
Guangzhou Bubujie Household Products
Market Size Split by Type
Portable Shoe Dryer
Fixed Shoe Dryer
Market Size Split by Application
Commercial
Individual
Market size split by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Shoe Dryer market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Shoe Dryer market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Shoe Dryer manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Shoe Dryer with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To project the value and volume of Shoe Dryer submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Shoe Dryer are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Shoe Dryer market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
