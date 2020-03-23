Smart Drone Services Market 2029 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation, Analysis Industry, Opportunities and Forecast to 2024

A smart commercial drone has a computer inside. They are easy to fly, maneuverable remotely, and contain sensor logic. Soon all smart drones will have computer driven collision avoidance technology making the flying more reliable. Remote operation occurs in the context of a workflow and sensors. Cameras are improving dramatically to permit management of video and picture taking that is realistic and detailed. Smart commercial drones are used for commercial application such as agriculture, government and entertainment.

Scope of the Report:

The Smart Drone Services industry concentration is relative high; there are many producers in this market, but DJI only take above 60% market share.

DJI focus on micro and mini products, its product mark a strong growth rate, even there are more and more new players entered into this market. Its market leadership is relatively stable due to the product performance and incomparable prices. The many other players have to adjust their market strategy, such as focus only one or two applications, or for the large and professional products.

The key consumption markets locate at developed countries. The North America takes the market share of 32%, followed by Europe with 30%. China’s consumption market has a quicker growing speed of CAGR 73%.

We tend to believe this industry becomes more and more mature, and the consumption increasing rate will show a smooth curve.

The worldwide market for Smart Drone Services is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.8% over the next five years, will reach 1740 million US$ in 2024, from 1110 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Smart Drone Services in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

DJI

Parrot

3D Robotics

Intel (AscTec)

Xaircraft

Microdrones

AeroVironment

Yamaha

Draganflyer

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Micro Drones

Mini Drones

Other Drones

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Delivery Drones

Agriculture Monitoring

Oil and Gas

Law Enforcement

Disaster Management

Entertainment, Media, and Mapping

Networking for Remote Areas

Environmental Drones

Real Estate &Construction

Others

