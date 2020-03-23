Smart Thermostats Industry | Has Huge Market Growth In 2025

Latest Report Available at Analytical Research Cognizance, “Smart Thermostats Market” provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.

This report studies the global Smart Thermostats market status and forecast, categorizes the global Smart Thermostats market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Smart thermostats are devices that can be used with home automation and are responsible for controlling a home’s heating and/or air conditioning. They perform the same functions as a Programmable thermostat as they allow the user to control the temperature of their home throughout the day using a schedule, such as setting a different temperature at night.

Like a connected thermostat, they are connected to the Internet. They allow users to adjust heating settings from other internet-connected devices, such as smartphones. This allows users to easily adjust the temperature remotely. This ease of use is essential for ensuring energy savings: studies have shown that households with programmable thermostats actually have higher energy consumption than those with simple thermostats, because residents program them incorrectly or disable them completely.

The smart thermostat regulates heating and cooling operation in the residential and commercial building. The increasing popularity of smart homes and advantages offered by these like ease of use by cloud-based services and improved energy management by self-learning capabilities serves as some of the key factors augmenting the demand for smart thermostats.

Advanced sensor support like occupancy sensor, temperature sensor, and the need to control and manage these devices remotely using smartphones or other internet connected devices also provides ample growth opportunity for vendors of these thermostats over the forecast period. The North Americas is expected to hold a major share of this market, whereas Europe is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

The global Smart Thermostats market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Nest

Honeywell

Ecobee

Tado

Lux Products

Netatmo

Hive Home

Siemens

Emerson Electric

Vivint

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

99$

100$-200$

Over 200$

By Application, the market can be split into

Residential

Office Building

Educational Institution

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Smart Thermostats capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Smart Thermostats manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Smart Thermostats are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Some Points from Toc:

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Smart Thermostats

1.1 Definition and Specifications of Smart Thermostats

1.1.1 Definition of Smart Thermostats

1.1.2 Specifications of Smart Thermostats

1.2 Classification of Smart Thermostats

1.2.1 99$

1.2.2 100$-200$

1.2.3 Over 200$

1.3 Applications of Smart Thermostats

1.3.1 Residential

1.3.2 Office Building

1.3.3 Educational Institution

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Market Segment by Regions

1.4.1 North America

1.4.2 Europe

1.4.3 China

1.4.4 Japan

1.4.5 Southeast Asia

1.4.6 India

Chapter Two: Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Smart Thermostats

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Smart Thermostats

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Smart Thermostats

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Smart Thermostats

Chapter Three: Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Smart Thermostats

3.1 Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Smart Thermostats Major Manufacturers in 2017

3.2 Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Smart Thermostats Major Manufacturers in 2017

3.3 R&D Status and Technology Source of Global Smart Thermostats Major Manufacturers in 2017

3.4 Raw Materials Sources Analysis of Global Smart Thermostats Major Manufacturers in 2017

Chapter Four: Global Smart Thermostats Overall Market Overview

4.1 2013-2018E Overall Market Analysis

4.2 Capacity Analysis

4.2.1 2013-2018E Global Smart Thermostats Capacity and Growth Rate Analysis

4.2.2 2017 Smart Thermostats Capacity Analysis (Company Segment)

4.3 Sales Analysis

4.3.1 2013-2018E Global Smart Thermostats Sales and Growth Rate Analysis

4.3.2 2017 Smart Thermostats Sales Analysis (Company Segment)

4.4 Sales Price Analysis

4.4.1 2013-2018E Global Smart Thermostats Sales Price

4.4.2 2017 Smart Thermostats Sales Price Analysis (Company Segment)

