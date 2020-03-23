SMARTWATCHES MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2025

Smartwatch is an information processing device with the basic time function. The watch may communicate with external devices such as smart phones, sensors, and a wireless headset. Smartwatch often consists of two parts: Peripheral devices and software. Peripheral devices of Smartwatch may include camera, thermometer, accelerometer, altimeter, barometer, compass, GPS receiver, speaker and SD card that is recognized as a mass storage device by a computer. Software may include Map display, scheduler, calculator, and various kinds of watch face.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Smartwatches in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

At present, in developed countries, the Smartwatch industry is generally at a more advanced level. The world’s famous enterprises are mainly concentrated in USA, Korea and Japan. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, and leading technical level. However, foreign companies’ manufacturing cost is relatively higher, compared with Chinese companies. With the development of Chinese Smartwatch production technology, their share in the international market is increasing, and competitiveness in the international market gradually increases.

China’s Smartwatch industry has developed into a national wide status with certain research and production capacity, industry product mix has gradually improved, currently. China has become a large international consumption country of Smartwatch, but the production technology is relatively laggard to produce some low-end product. The new production lines are increasing, and the high-end product is still relying on import.

With the rapid growth of the national economy as well as the rapid development of smartwatch, Chinese Smartwatch market demand is exuberant, it will provide a good opportunity for the development of watch market and technology. The smartwatch manufacturer has squeezed the traditional Smartwatch market. But there are also opportunities to the watch brands which has established to deliver quality and to determine style trends for watches. Most traditional watch manufacturers also enter into the smartwatch market. The competition will more intense in next few years.

The worldwide market for Smartwatches is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 22.5% over the next five years, will reach 36900 million US$ in 2023, from 10900 million US$ in 2017.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Apple

Samsung

Sony

Motorola/Lenovo

LG

Pebble

Fitbit

Garmin

Withings

Polar

Asus

Huawei

ZTE

inWatch

Casio

TAG Heuer

TomTom

Qualcomm

Weloop

Epson

Geak

SmartQ

Hopu

Truly

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Apple Watch Kit

Android Wear

Tizen

Embedded OS

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Personal Assistance

Medical and Health

Fitness

Personal Safety

