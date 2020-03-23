Soy Sauce Market Size | Global Industry Report 2019-2024

MarketResearchNest Reports adds “Global Soy Sauce Market Growth 2019-2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across 161 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Soy sauce (also called soya sauce in British English) is a Chinese condiment made from a fermented paste of soybeans, roasted grain, brine, and Aspergillus oryzae or Aspergillus sojae molds. Soy sauce in its current form was created about 2,200 years ago during the Western Han dynasty of ancient China and spread throughout East and Southeast Asia where it is used in cooking and as a condiment.

Asia-Pacific regions are the main consumption areas of Soy Sauce in the world and it will keep the same position in the next few years. The market size of North America and Europe regions will grow fast in the following years.

The reason causes the strong growth is the growing consumer health concerns and interest towards different taste preferences and changing eating lifestyles. Busy lifestyle and increase in the number of working population is fueling the demand for soy sauces in the US, Japan, China, Vietnam and Brazil among other countries. Growing consumer concerns towards healthy eating has increased the proportion of homemade food consumption. Preparing different multi cuisine food at home has increased the usage of soy sauces globally.

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report

Kikkoman

Bluegrass Soy Sauce (Bourbon Barrel)

Okonomi

Maggi

Aloha Shoyu

ABC Sauces

Yamasa

Lee Kum Kee

Shoda Shoyu

Haitian

Jiajia

Shinho

Meiweixian

Kum Thim Food Industries Sdn Bhd

Segmentation by product type:

Brewed

Blended

Segmentation by application:

Household

Catering Service Industry

Food Processing

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Soy Sauce consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Soy Sauce market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Soy Sauce manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Soy Sauce with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Soy Sauce submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

