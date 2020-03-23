Sports Equipment Market: Drivers, Revenue, Application Industry Demand Analysis 2025

This report studies the global market size of Sports Equipment in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Sports Equipment in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Sports Equipment market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Request for sample PDF Here: http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/104914

Sporting equipment, also called sporting goods, has various forms depending on the sport, but it is essential to complete the sport. The equipment ranges from balls, to nets, and to protective gear like helmets. Sporting equipment can be used as protective gear or as tool used to help the athletes play the sport. Over time, sporting equipment has evolved because sports have started to require more protective gear to prevent injuries. Sporting equipment may be found in any department store.

The ball sports segment dominated the market during 2017, with a market share of 25%. The global popularity of sporting events such as cricket, basketball, and football is the key growth driver for this segment.

In 2017, the global Sports Equipment market size was xx million US$ and is forecast to xx million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Sports Equipment market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Sports Equipment include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers.

Browse The Full Report With TOC: http://www.arcognizance.com/report/global-sports-equipment-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

The key manufacturers in the Sports Equipment include

Adidas

Amer Sports

Jarden Mizuno

Nike

Under Armour

ASICS

Billabong International

Callaway Golf

Columbia Sport

Daiwa Seiko

Dunlop Sports Group Americas

New Balance

Puma SE

Quicksilver

Yonex

Market Size Split by Type

Ball Sports

Adventure Sports

Fitness Equipment

Golf Equipment

Other

For Enquiry for Sports Equipment Market Report at: http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-before-buying/104914

Market Size Split by Application

Specialty and Sports Shops

Department and Discount Stores

Online Retails

Other

Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Sports Equipment market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Sports Equipment market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Sports Equipment manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Sports Equipment with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Sports Equipment submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Purchase Sports Equipment Market Report at: http://www.arcognizance.com/purchase/104914?license=single

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Sports Equipment are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Sports Equipment market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Some Points From TOC:

Chapter One: Study Coverage

1.1 Sports Equipment Product

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Sports Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Ball Sports

1.4.3 Adventure Sports

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1 Global Sports Equipment Market Size

2.1.1 Global Sports Equipment Revenue 2016-2025

2.1.2 Global Sports Equipment Sales 2016-2025

2.2 Sports Equipment Growth Rate by Regions

Chapter Three: Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Sports Equipment Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Sports Equipment Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Sports Equipment Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.3 Global Sports Equipment Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Sports Equipment Revenue by Manufacturers

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Sports Equipment Sales by Type

4.2 Global Sports Equipment Revenue by Type

4.3 Sports Equipment Price by Type

Chapter Five: Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Sports Equipment Breakdown Data by Application

Chapter Six: North America

6.1 North America Sports Equipment by Countries

6.1.1 North America Sports Equipment Sales by Countries

6.1.2 North America Sports Equipment Revenue by Countries

6.1.3 United States

…Continued

About US:

www.arcognizance.com is an initiation in this new era of “analysis @ thought.” We are on a mission to replace the conventional research programs and give way to the latest methods and information for the organizations. We have created this hub of analytical research papers where you can get an access to the latest and the best research papers coming out from some reliable and budding research houses. After the advent of “new analytics” based on the data collection facilities of big data, the face of “business research facilities” has changed drastically. With ARC our experts have created a bookshelf where you can check out the research reports that are an outcome of the progression of knowledge in various industry sectors. Alongside you can also check some research papers, market reports, and forecasts that are talking about the “out of the box” developments in the market.

Contact US:

Matt Wilson

Manager – Global Sales

Address: 100 Church Street,

8th floor, Manhattan,

New York 10007

Phone: +1 (646) 434-7969 +91 90967 44448

Email: [email protected]