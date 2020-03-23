Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Market 2018- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Application, Demand And Forecast By 2023

Global Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Market

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Vehicle Routing and Scheduling market by product type, application, key companies and key regions. According to this study, over the next five years the Vehicle Routing and Scheduling market will register a 8.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 3090 million by 2023, from US$ 1880 million in 2017.

From the view of region, the United States has largest market share of 45.19% in the world in 2017. The Europe hold the smaller market share which account 30.44% in 2017, they will witness their faster growth in the next few years with the development of economy in these regions.

Vehicle routing and scheduling is a mature market. Fleet routing and scheduling solutions are specialized transportation management applications aimed at organizations that directly or indirectly control and manage shipping assets and resources. These tools are typically used to develop route plans that meet the delivery objectives at minimal cost/mileage based on the firm’s input (such as from orders), rules and constraints. The aim is to minimize transportation costs while satisfying feasibility constraints as to when and where stops are made, what can be loaded in each vehicle, and what routes drivers can serve.

The Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Market is segmented by product as follows:

Segmentation by product type:

Single Depot

Multi Depot

Segmentation by application:

Retail

Manufacturing

Distribution & Services

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Verizon Connect

Omnitracs

Trimble

Paragon

Descartes

BluJay

Manhattan Associates

Ortec

JDA

Oracle

Mercury Gate International

SAP

Cheetah Logistics Technology

WorkWave

Carrier Logistics

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Vehicle Routing and Scheduling market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Vehicle Routing and Scheduling market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Vehicle Routing and Scheduling players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Vehicle Routing and Scheduling with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Vehicle Routing and Scheduling submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Some of the Points from TOC is:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Market Size 2013-2023

2.1.2 Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Segment by Type

2.2.1 Cloud-based

2.2.2 Premises-based

2.3 Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

Chapter Three: Global Vehicle Routing and Scheduling by Players

3.1 Global Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Market Size by Players (2016-2018)

3.1.2 Global Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

3.2 Global Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)

Chapter Four: Vehicle Routing and Scheduling by Regions

4.1 Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Market Size Growth

Chapter Five: Americas

5.1 Americas Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

……Continued

