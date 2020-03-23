WASTE-TO-ENERGY TECHNOLOGIES MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2025

MSW is considered a source of renewable energy because it contains a large amount of biological and renewable materials.

WTE (Waste-to-Energy) is the process of generating energy in the form of electricity and/or heat from the primary treatment of waste. WTE is a form of energy recovery. Most WTE processes produce electricity and/or heat directly through combustion, or produce a combustible fuel commodity, such as methane, methanol, ethanol or synthetic fuels.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Waste-to-Energy Technologies in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The classification of Waste-to-Energy Technologies includes Thermal Technologies and Biochemical Reactions. The proportion of Thermal Technologies in 2015 is about 97.3%.

Europe region is the largest supplier of Waste-to-Energy Technologies, with a waste treat share nearly 48.8% in 2015. North America is the second largest supplier of Waste-to-Energy Technologies, enjoying waste treat market share about 20.2% in 2015.

Europe is the largest energy generate place, with energy generate market share nearly 44% in 2015. Following Europe, North America and China are also both the large energy generate place with the energy generate market share of 27.4% and 11.5%.

The worldwide market for Waste-to-Energy Technologies is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.4% over the next five years, will reach 12300 million US$ in 2023, from 10100 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Covanta

Suez

Wheelabrator

Veolia

China Everbright

A2A

EEW Efw

CA Tokyo 23

Attero

TIRU

MVV Energie

NEAS

Viridor

AEB Amsterdam

AVR

Tianjin Teda

City of Kobe

Shenzhen Energy

Grandblue

Osaka City Hall

MCC

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Thermal Technologies

Biochemical Reactions

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Power Plant

Heating Plant

Others

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Waste-to-Energy Technologies Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Thermal Technologies

1.2.2 Biochemical Reactions

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Power Plant

1.3.2 Heating Plant

1.3.3 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Covanta

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Waste-to-Energy Technologies Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Covanta Waste-to-Energy Technologies Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Suez

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Waste-to-Energy Technologies Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Suez Waste-to-Energy Technologies Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Wheelabrator

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Waste-to-Energy Technologies Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Wheelabrator Waste-to-Energy Technologies Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Veolia

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Waste-to-Energy Technologies Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Veolia Waste-to-Energy Technologies Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 China Everbright

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Waste-to-Energy Technologies Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 China Everbright Waste-to-Energy Technologies Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 A2A

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Waste-to-Energy Technologies Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 A2A Waste-to-Energy Technologies Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 EEW Efw

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Waste-to-Energy Technologies Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 EEW Efw Waste-to-Energy Technologies Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued…..

