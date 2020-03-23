Wood Furniture Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players Analysis, Sales, Supply, Demand and Forecast to 2025

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Wood Furniture in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Wood furniture production enterprises in China are much less concentrated than in other industries and most of these are small and medium-sized. It is calculated that there are about 70000 furniture manufactures in China. So the competition in China is intense. Some manufactures with brand awareness in China are Yihua Timber, Huafeng Furniture, Suofeiya, QUANU and Markor.

Among all regions in China, the Pearl River Delta has the highest concentration of the wood furniture industry with the highest production output and strongest integrated support capability. Next come Fujian, Zhejiang, Jiangsu, Shandong and Shanghai, which have an edge in product quality and operations management. In the Yangtze River Delta region led by Shanghai, the wood furniture industry is developing fast with the highest average growth rate in the country. The northern and northeastern regions with Beijing as the centre have a sound wood furniture industry base and rich wood resources. As for the central and western regions, the furniture industry is actively capitalising on the opportunities arising from the urbanisation and Belt and Road Initiative.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the China recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

As large demand of high-end products at home and abroad, many companies began to enter the field of high-end. Currently, the Chinese wood furniture industry is not only begin to transit to high-end Treadmill products, while still extend in the resource-rich land and downstream industry chain.

