A2P SMS Market Scope and Outlook to 2024 – CLX Communications, Syniverse Technologies, Nexmo Co. Ltd., SAP Mobile Services, Infobip, 3Cinteractive, SITO Mobile, Tyntec, Vibes Media, Silverstreet BV and Others

A2P (Application-to-Person) SMS Messaging. The process of sending mobile messages from an application to a mobile user. A2P SMS messaging is also called enterprise or professional SMS.

A2P SMS can be defined infrastructure required to facilitate wireless networking. Wireless networking is a method by which homes, telecommunications networks and enterprise (business) installations avoid the costly process of introducing cables into a building, or as a connection between various equipment locations and communicate with each other.

Leading A2P SMS Market Players

CLX Communications

Syniverse Technologies

Nexmo Co. Ltd.

SAP Mobile Services

Infobip

3Cinteractive

SITO Mobile

Tyntec

Vibes Media

Silverstreet BV

Sound Bite Communications

Soprano

FortyTwo Telecom AB

Ogangi Corporation

Beepsend

ClearSky

OpenMarket Inc.

AMD Telecom S.A

Research Objectives:

– To study and analyze the global A2P SMS consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

– To understand the structure of A2P SMS market by identifying its various subsegments.

– Focuses on the key global A2P SMS manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

– To analyze the A2P SMS with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

– To project the consumption of A2P SMS submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

– To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

– To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

This study considers the A2P SMS value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Split by Product Types, with sales, revenue, price, market share of each type, can be divided into

CRM

Promotions

Pushed Content

Interactive

Others

Split by applications, this report focuses on sales, market share and growth rate of A2P SMS in each application, can be divided into

BFSI

Entertainment

Tourism

Retail

Marketing

Healthcare

Media

Others

Global A2P SMS Market – Regional and Geographical Segment

Americas

APAC

Southeast Asia

Europe

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

