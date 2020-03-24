A2P SMS Market Scope and Outlook to 2024 – CLX Communications, Syniverse Technologies, Nexmo Co. Ltd., SAP Mobile Services, Infobip, 3Cinteractive, SITO Mobile, Tyntec, Vibes Media, Silverstreet BV and Others
A2P SMS Market Report provides an overview of latest technologies and in-depth analysis that reflect top vendor’s portfolios and technology; examines the strategic planning, challenges of leading brands and market opportunities for newcomers.
A2P (Application-to-Person) SMS Messaging. The process of sending mobile messages from an application to a mobile user. A2P SMS messaging is also called enterprise or professional SMS.
A2P SMS can be defined infrastructure required to facilitate wireless networking. Wireless networking is a method by which homes, telecommunications networks and enterprise (business) installations avoid the costly process of introducing cables into a building, or as a connection between various equipment locations and communicate with each other.
Leading A2P SMS Market Players
CLX Communications
Syniverse Technologies
Nexmo Co. Ltd.
SAP Mobile Services
Infobip
3Cinteractive
SITO Mobile
Tyntec
Vibes Media
Silverstreet BV
Sound Bite Communications
Soprano
FortyTwo Telecom AB
Ogangi Corporation
Beepsend
ClearSky
OpenMarket Inc.
AMD Telecom S.A
Research Objectives:
– To study and analyze the global A2P SMS consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
– To understand the structure of A2P SMS market by identifying its various subsegments.
– Focuses on the key global A2P SMS manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
– To analyze the A2P SMS with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
– To project the consumption of A2P SMS submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
– To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
– To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
This study considers the A2P SMS value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Split by Product Types, with sales, revenue, price, market share of each type, can be divided into
CRM
Promotions
Pushed Content
Interactive
Others
Split by applications, this report focuses on sales, market share and growth rate of A2P SMS in each application, can be divided into
BFSI
Entertainment
Tourism
Retail
Marketing
Healthcare
Media
Others
Global A2P SMS Market – Regional and Geographical Segment
Americas
APAC
Southeast Asia
Europe
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
