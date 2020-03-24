AEROSPACE MRO MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY KEY PLAYERS, SHARE, DEMAND, GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES – ANALYSIS 2019 TO 2025

This report studies the global Aerospace MRO market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Aerospace MRO market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Air travel in emerging countries is growing, thus increasing the demand for aircraft MRO services. Many new MRO service centers have been setup in numerous countries in recently. This increases the participation of regional companies (tier-II or tier-III suppliers) in the field of aircraft MRO. Moreover, the growing international trade between countries have increased frequencies of cargo planes. Thus, it is essential to conduct timely checks and repairs on airplanes to ensure efficient performance and safe air travel. The market is driven by various factors such as increased focus of OEMs on aircraft MRO service and rapid aircraft fleet expansion.

Asia had the largest share of the global aircraft MRO market in 2017.

In 2017, the global Aerospace MRO market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Airbus

Air France KLM Engineering & Maintenance

Air Works

Delta TechOps

HAECO

Honeywell International

GMF AeroAsia

Lufthansa Technik

Jet Maintenance Solutions

ST Aerospace

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Engine

Component

Line Maintenance

Airframe

Modifications

Market segment by Application, split into

Commercial Air Transport

Business and General Aviation

Military Aviation

