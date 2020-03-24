Artificial Heart Lung Machines Market Global Evaluation with Outlook 2024 – LivaNova (Sorin), Getinge (Maquet), Medtronic, Terumo CV Group, Braile Biomedica, Tianjin Medical and Others

Artificial Heart Lung Machines is a device used in open heart surgery to support the body during the surgical procedure while the heart is stopped. The heart-lung machine is often referred to as the “pump”, and does the work of the heart and lungs during the operation.

The classification of artificial heart lung machines includes single roller pump HLM and double roller pump HLM, and the revenue proportion of single roller pump HLM in 2016 is about 66.3%. Artificial heart lung machines can be used for cardiac surgery, lung transplant operation, acute respiratory failure treatment and other. The most proportion of artificial heart lung machines is used for cardiac surgery, and the sales proportion is about 66.2% in 2016.

North America is the largest sales place, with a sales market share nearly 36.4% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest sales place with the sales market share of 33.3%. China, Japan and Korea are also important sales regions for artificial heart lung machines.

Heart Lung Machine market is mainly occupied by large companies, Sorin as the largest player in the market produced over 57% of Artificial Heart Lung Machine and made more than 59.6% of revenue share in 2016. MAQUET followed as second produced about 18.3% in 2016.

According to this study, over the next five years the Artificial Heart Lung Machines market will register a 4.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 310 million by 2024, from US$ 250 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Artificial Heart Lung Machines business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Artificial Heart Lung Machines market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Leading Artificial Heart Lung Machines Market Players

LivaNova (Sorin)

Getinge (Maquet)

Medtronic

Terumo CV Group

Braile Biomedica

Tianjin Medical

Research Objectives:

– To study and analyze the global Artificial Heart Lung Machines consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

– To understand the structure of Artificial Heart Lung Machines market by identifying its various subsegments.

– Focuses on the key global Artificial Heart Lung Machines manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

– To analyze the Artificial Heart Lung Machines with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

– To project the consumption of Artificial Heart Lung Machines submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

– To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

– To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

This study considers the Artificial Heart Lung Machines value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Single Roller Pump HLM

Double Roller Pump HLM

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Cardiac Surgery

Lung Transplant Operation

Acute Respiratory Failure Treatment

Others

Global Artificial Heart Lung Machines Market – Regional and Geographical Segment

Americas

APAC

Southeast Asia

Europe

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

