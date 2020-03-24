AUTOMOTIVE PAINT & COATING MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY KEY PLAYERS, SHARE, DEMAND, GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES – ANALYSIS 2019 TO 2024

Automotive Paint & Coating is paint or coating used on vehicle bodies and other components. Generally, it refers to automotive OEM coating and automotive refinish coating.

Scope of the Report:

As international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties although. Due to the government’ policy and the high production of automotive paint & coating in the international market, the current demand for automotive paint & coating product is relatively high in the mature market, such as Japan, Germany, and US, but the demand in China is relatively higher due to the downstream demand.

Automotive Paint & Coating is mainly produced by PPG, BASF, Axalta Coating Systems, Nippon and Kansai, and these companies occupied 74.11% market share in 2014.

China, Japan, Germany, US are major consumption regions in Automotive Paint & Coating production market.

The worldwide market for Automotive Paint & Coating is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Automotive Paint & Coating in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

PPG Industries

BASF

Axalta Coating Systems

NIPPON

Kansai

KCC Corporation

AKZO NOBEL

Valspar

Sherwin-Williams

Strong Chemical

Kinlita

PRIME

YATU

FUTIAN Chemical Industry

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Water-based Coating

Solvent Coatings

Powder Coatings

High Solid Coatings

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Aftermarkets

OEMs

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Automotive Paint & Coating Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Water-based Coating

1.2.2 Solvent Coatings

1.2.3 Powder Coatings

1.2.4 High Solid Coatings

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Aftermarkets

1.3.2 OEMs

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 PPG Industries

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Automotive Paint & Coating Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 PPG Industries Automotive Paint & Coating Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 BASF

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Automotive Paint & Coating Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 BASF Automotive Paint & Coating Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Axalta Coating Systems

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Automotive Paint & Coating Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Axalta Coating Systems Automotive Paint & Coating Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 NIPPON

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Automotive Paint & Coating Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 NIPPON Automotive Paint & Coating Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Kansai

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Automotive Paint & Coating Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Kansai Automotive Paint & Coating Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 KCC Corporation

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Automotive Paint & Coating Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 KCC Corporation Automotive Paint & Coating Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 AKZO NOBEL

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Automotive Paint & Coating Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 AKZO NOBEL Automotive Paint & Coating Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued…..



