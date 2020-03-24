BACKGROUND MUSIC MARKET 2019 GLOBAL KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, APPLICATIONS & GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES – ANALYSIS TO 2025
Background music is an integral part of modern commercial space like malls, retail stores, transit, elevators and other public spaces. This kind of music is intended for passive listening, and it helps in improving the ambience of the place. It is also seen to affect the customer’s mood positively, resulting in better shopping experiences for the customers and the retailers. The increase in the number of commercial spaces, high preference for entertainment, and growth in the tourism sector are the major factors that are driving the market growth.
Based on regions, North America and Europe are relatively mature market which are navigating the market. In 2018, total North America Background Music Market Size is estimated to be 596 Million USD, growing at a CAGR of 6.45% from 2013. Total Europe Background Music Market Size is estimated to be 388 Million USD, growing at a CAGR of 6.69% from 2013. APAC is expected to be the fastest growing market, especially for the rapid growing Japan, China and India market.
The global Background Music market is valued at 1340 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 2210 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Background Music market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Background Music in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Background Music in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Background Music market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Background Music market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Mood Media
PlayNetwork
TouchTunes
Usen Corporation
SiriusXM for Business
Pandora for Business
Almotech
Imagesound
NSM Music.
CSI Music
Easy on Hold
Sunflower Music
Soundjack
Xenon Music Media
Soundtrack Your Brand
Jamendo Listening
Heartbeats International
SoundMachine
Rockbot
Jukeboxy
Cloud Cover Music
Custom Channels
Auracle Sound
Brandtrack
Kasimu
Soundreef
Express Melody
Qsic
StorePlay
Open Ear Music
Market size by Product
Music Streaming
AV System Equipment
Market size by End User
Retail Stores
Cafes & Restaurants
Leisure & Hospitality
Public Organizations
Others
Market size by Region
North America
Asia-Pacific
Europe
Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Background Music Product
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Background Music Market Size Growth Rate by Product
1.4.2 Music Streaming
1.4.3 AV System Equipment
1.5 Market by End User
1.5.1 Global Background Music Market Size Growth Rate by End User
1.5.2 Retail Stores
1.5.3 Cafes & Restaurants
1.5.4 Leisure & Hospitality
1.5.5 Public Organizations
1.5.6 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
………
