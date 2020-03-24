Badminton Racket Market by Top Brands, Trends and Demand 2019 to 2024
Badminton racket is a light long-handled racket used by badminton players. A badminton racket is composed of a racket head, a racket handle and a racket handle. A length of the badminton racket is not more than 68 cm, which the length of racket handle and rod is not more than 42 cm. With the development of science and technology, the development of the racket is becoming light, the racket frame is becoming hard, the racket rod is becoming flexible, and the air resistance is becoming small.
The number of badminton enthusiasts in Europe and the Americas is far less than in Asia and Southeast Asia. It is mainly popular in the Nordic region, such as Sweden. The region is affected by the region, the temperature is low, and even the night is even in the winter, so indoor sports such as badminton are quite popular. Popular, but due to the small population base, the market potential is small, and badminton in other parts of Europe and the United States belongs to the niche movement. Although the development trend is good, the market will not grow much in a short time.
According to this study, over the next five years the Badminton Racket market will register a 7.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 880 million by 2024, from US$ 580 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Badminton Racket business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Badminton Racket market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Badminton Racket value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
Carbon
Carbon Alloy
Others
Segmentation by application:
Men
Women
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The key manufacturers covered in this report:
Yonex
VICTOR
RSL
Lining
GOSEN
KAWASAKI
Carlton Sports
Wilson Sporting Goods
Babolat
Apacs Sports
COSCO India Ltd.
Silver Sports India
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Badminton Racket consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Badminton Racket market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Badminton Racket manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Badminton Racket with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Badminton Racket submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: Scope of the Report
Chapter Two: Executive Summary
Chapter Three: Global Badminton Racket by Players
Chapter Four: Badminton Racket by Regions
Chapter Five: Americas
Chapter Six: APAC
Chapter Seven: Europe
Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa
Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer
Chapter Eleven: Global Badminton Racket Market Forecast
