Best Statistical Report of Double Sided Tape Market Technology Innovation, International Growth, Regions and Forecast Along with Key Participants like: Advanced Flexible Composites, Inc., Sanli Adhesive Products, Sekisui., Ltd, Zhongshan Guanchang
Global Double Sided Tape Market is expected to reach USD 14.53 billion by 2025, from USD 8.61 billion growing at a CAGR of 6.75% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.
Double sided tapes are made when glue is covered onto the two sides of a bearer material. This tape is then twisted along with a discharge liner, normally with paper that is covered on the two sides with a silicone discharge operator. Its material is normally a polymeric film, foam, paper, cloth or foil covered with an acrylic, rubber or silicone adhesive. The adhesive can be the same on the two sides or can be distinctive covering thickness, alluded to as a differential adhesive tape.
Global Double Sided Tape Market Resin Type (Acrylic, Rubber, Silicone), Technology (Solvent Based, Water-Based, Hot-Melt Based), Material (Foam, Film, Paper), End User (Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Paper & Printing, Aerospace, Medical, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025
Key Market Competitors:
The key players operating in the global double sided tape market are –
Lintec,
3M,
Nitto Denko Corporation,
Tesa,
Flexcon Company,
The other players in the market are Shurtape Technologies, LLC, Yem Chio Co., Ltd., DeWAL, Berry Global Inc., Adhesives Research, Inc., Advanced Flexible Composites, Inc., Sanli Adhesive Products, Sekisui., Ltd, Zhongshan Guanchang, Tianjin Hengji International Trade co., Ltd, inc., Budnic, Surface shields, Tape Solutions, Inc., Johnburn, and many more.
Competitive Landscape:
The global double sided tape market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of double sided tape market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Market Drivers & Restraint:
- Increasing utilization of double sided tapes in various applications.
- Growing demand for double sided tape in Asia-Pacific region.
- Rising demand for acrylic and polyethylene foam backed double sided tapes.
- High price of double sided tape raw material and its related end product
- Paper backed double sided tapes are prone to moisture.
Note: If You Have Any Special Requirements, Please Let Us Know and We Will Offer You the Report as You Want.
Market Segmentation:
- By Resin Type
- Acrylic
- Rubber
- Silicone
- By Technology
- Solvent-Based
- Water-Based
- Hot-Melt-Based
- By Material
- Foam
- Film
- Paper
- By End User
- Automotive
- Electrical & Electronics
- Paper & Printing
- Aerospace Industry
- Medical Industry
- Building and Construction
- Household Appliances
- By Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Middle East & Africa
Double sided tape is utilized for strong automotive attachment that holds securely through any road or weather condition due to its temperature resistance properties. It provides super strong automotive attachment for a strong, secure bond to the vehicle. According to India Brand Equity Foundation, the automobile market of two-wheelers is by far the most popular form of vehicle in India, capturing around 80.0% share in 2015-16. In 2016, India became the largest two-wheeler market in the world after selling 17.7 million two-wheelers.
The automobile exports from India increased up to 15.81% year-on-year in April-February 2017-18. During the same period, export of two and three-wheelers has also increased to 20.30% and 37.02%. Overall automobile exports grew by 15.81% year-on-year. In addition, several initiatives taken by the Government of India and the major automobile players in the Indian market are expected to make India a leader in the two wheeler (2W) and four wheeler (4W) market in the world by 2020. Thus, the above factor proves that growth of automobile market will drive the demand for double sided tape in the forecasting period.
