Biodefense Market Scope with Key Company Profiles 2024 – Hytest, GSK, Sanofi, PharmAthene, Bavarian Nordic, SIGA Technologies, Arbutus Biopharma, DynPort Vaccine and Others

Biodefense market refers to the pharmaceuticals, vaccines and antibodies applied in the treatment of a wide range of infectious diseases, whether those diseases emerge naturally or are deliberately introduced as an act of bioterrorism. Biodefense products generally defense against anthrax, smallpox, botulism, radiation/nuclear disasters and other disasters.

In the wake of the 2001 anthrax attacks, the U.S. government set out on a bold path to improve the country’s preparedness for bioterrorism by developing and stockpiling new drugs and vaccines to protect Americans from health emergencies. Since 2004, the US government has provided assistance in the development and manufacturing of products in order to maintain its Strategic National Stockpile (SNS) to counter any bioterror attack.

USA is still the largest supplier and consumption market due to the highly developed pharmaceuticals technology and increased awareness of the threat of global terror activity. In 2015, USA enjoyed over 80% consumption market.

By type, Anthrax defense products are most used with market share over 40%, followed by Smallpox defense products and Botulism defense products separately with market share about 30% and 14%. In addition, other diseases like Ebola and Marburg are occupying more and more market share.

In this year, the international situation is not complex, and partial conflict is frequent. Terrorist organization like IS was just making terrorist activity in Paris, which largely increased people’s awareness of the threat of terrorist activity. As a result, the biodefense industry is expecting in the next years.

According to this study, over the next five years the Biodefense market will register a 8.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1390 million by 2024, from US$ 850 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Biodefense business, shared in Chapter 3.

Leading Biodefense Market Players

Hytest

GSK

Sanofi

PharmAthene

Bavarian Nordic

SIGA Technologies

Arbutus Biopharma

DynPort Vaccine

Xoma Corporation

Ichor Medical Systems

Aeolus Pharmaceuticals

Achaogen

Elusys Therapeutics

Dynavax Technologies

Cleveland BioLabs

Soligenix

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Research Objectives:

– To study and analyze the global Biodefense consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

– To understand the structure of Biodefense market by identifying its various subsegments.

– Focuses on the key global Biodefense manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

– To analyze the Biodefense with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

– To project the consumption of Biodefense submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

– To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

– To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

This study considers the Biodefense value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Anthrax

Smallpox

Botulism

Radiation/Nuclear

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

US Military Market

US Civilian Market

Non – US Market

