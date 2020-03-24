Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market is likely to exceed the value of US$ 45,000 Million revenue by 2026 end

Commercial refrigeration equipment are used in restaurants, supermarkets, convenience stores, etc. New technologies and regulations are leading to the development of commercial refrigeration with energy efficiency that has a very low impact on the environment. Self-contained and remote condensing, among these, food service establishments are increasingly using commercial refrigeration equipment that are self-contained. Because the self-contained refrigerators have a system combined into a single physical unit. Meanwhile, refrigerators that are remote condensed are witnessing increased demand from the supermarket.

Request Sample [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/2790

As refrigeration systems used by grocery stores and stores are expensive. Moreover, in case of sudden breakdown, there is a considerable risk to the inventory. Hence, companies are working on introducing eco-friendly refrigeration system with the feature to save power, thereby, saving the cost on initial investment and power. Energy management strategies by food-service providers and supermarkets are resulting in the purchase of energy star products. Hence, manufacturers are also focusing on introducing new technologies in commercial refrigeration equipment to minimize the energy consumed by the equipment. Anti-short cycling, automatic temperature control and automated defrost are some of the features being included in the commercial refrigeration equipment. Moreover, refrigerator equipment replacement and retrofit are also taking place on a large scale in the global commercial refrigeration equipment market.

As per the study by Persistence Market Research (PMR), the global market for commercial refrigeration equipment is anticipated to see a steady growth during 2017-2026. The global commercial refrigeration equipment market is also likely to exceed the value of US$ 45,000 Million revenue by 2026 end.

Request Report TOC @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/2790

Refrigerator and Freezer to Witness Highest Sales in the Global Market for Commercial Refrigeration Equipment

Based on the product type, refrigerator and freezer are likely to account for the highest sales during the forecast period. By 2026 end, refrigerator and freezer are projected to surpass US$ 13,000 Million in terms of revenue.