Data Center UPS Market – Evolving Technology, Trends and Industry Analysis by 2019

The growing trend towards cloud computing, virtualization and the need for easy data availability is fueling the market for data center UPS (Uninterrupted Power Supply). This has increased the number of UPS installations in organizations and has allowed them to use power effectively and efficiently. The use of data centers is growing in organizations for processing & distribution of large data in an uninterrupted manner. UPS provides continuous power supply to these data centers and protects it against power disruptions. With the growing software industry and online streaming media the use of data center UPS is increasing. These factors are strengthening the market for UPS and the global market for data center UPS will grow in the coming years.

One of the major drivers in this market is the increasing use of online services by enterprises. There is a shift towards cloud computing which is generating the need for data storage and safety. These data centers also demand for uninterrupted services and power backup which is growing the data center UPS market. Some of the drivers of this market are an increase in adoption of services such as mobile computing, remote access services and online services by enterprises. The slow rate of technological advances can act as a challenge affecting the growth of the market. Some of the other restraints in the global data center UPS market expansion are periodical maintenance, intense competitiveness for price and rising cost for raw material and skilled labor. The market for data center UPS can achieve growth by maintaining product efficacy, reliability and customer relationship. Moreover innovation in this sector is likely to be the best opportunity for the data center UPS market.

The global market for data center UPS is increasing with higher rate. On the basis of types of technology of UPS the market is segmented as:

Line interactive

Standby

Double conversion

On the basis of product type the market can be segmented as:

Small data centers

Medium data centers

Large data centers

Amongst all these technologies double conversion technology is widely used. These UPS systems are very useful as they help to reduce data loss caused by power interruptions. Data center UPS is used in many industries and has several applications. On the basis of application area the global data center USP market is segmented as:

Cloud storage

Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system

Data warehouse

File servers

Application servers

Customer Relationship Management (CRM) systems

Data center providers and other organizations are forced to use UPS technology. As it counter the power disruptions, enable easy data transmission thereby reducing data loss.