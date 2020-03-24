Data Center UPS Market – Evolving Technology, Trends and Industry Analysis by 2019
One of the major drivers in this market is the increasing use of online services by enterprises. There is a shift towards cloud computing which is generating the need for data storage and safety. These data centers also demand for uninterrupted services and power backup which is growing the data center UPS market. Some of the drivers of this market are an increase in adoption of services such as mobile computing, remote access services and online services by enterprises. The slow rate of technological advances can act as a challenge affecting the growth of the market. Some of the other restraints in the global data center UPS market expansion are periodical maintenance, intense competitiveness for price and rising cost for raw material and skilled labor. The market for data center UPS can achieve growth by maintaining product efficacy, reliability and customer relationship. Moreover innovation in this sector is likely to be the best opportunity for the data center UPS market.
- Line interactive
- Standby
- Double conversion
- Small data centers
- Medium data centers
- Large data centers
- Cloud storage
- Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system
- Data warehouse
- File servers
- Application servers
- Customer Relationship Management (CRM) systems
Some of the key market players in data center UPS market are Eaton Corp., Schneider Electric SA and Emerson Network Power Inc. Some of the other players in this market are Toshiba Corp., Clary Corp., General Electric Electrical Systems, Intellipower Inc., Belkin International Inc., Power Innovations International Inc. among other market players. Schneider Electric SA has acquired American Power Conversion Corporation and has become one of the largest publically traded companies in the United States. The Emerson Network Power Inc. recently acquired Chloride Group PLC and has become one of the strongest global brands. This acquisition has helped to drive the company’s strategy for UPS and data center solutions.