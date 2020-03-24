Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Market 2019 Global Key Players Analysis, Sales, Supply, Demand and Forecast to 2024

Duplex stainless steel pipes have a mixed microstructure of austenite and ferrite, the aim being to produce a 50/50 mix, although in commercial alloys, the mix may be 40/60 respectively. Duplex steels have improved strength over austenitic stainless steels and also improved resistance to localized corrosion, particularly pitting, crevice corrosion and stress corrosion cracking. They are characterized by high chromium (19–28%) and molybdenum (up to 5%) and lower nickel contents than austenitic stainless steels.

Scope of the Report:

In recent time, high growth in the chemical processing industry, oil & gas industry is some of the major drivers of global duplex stainless steel pipe industry.

At present, global duplex stainless steel pipe industry shows a high concentration. Among the manufacturers, Outokumpu (Finland), Sandvik (Sweden) and ThyssenKrupp (Germany) are the top three largest manufacturers around the globe and more than 30% of the total products are produced by these three companies.

In terms of geography, EU dominates the global duplex stainless steel pipe market followed by Asia-Pacific and US. EU is the largest production region and Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market. Among Asia-Pacific, China, Japan and India are the biggest market, in addition, China is also an important exporter around the globe.

The worldwide market for Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.5% over the next five years, will reach 540 million US$ in 2024, from 440 million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Outokumpu

Sandvik

Butting

ArcelorMittal

ThyssenKrupp

NSSMC

POSCO

Tata Steel

JFE

Sosta

PSP

Tenaris

Tubacex

Metline Industries

Baosteel

TISCO

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Lean Duplex

Standard Duplex

Super Duplex

Hyper Duplex

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Offshore Oil and Gas

Chemical Process Industry

Chemical Tankers / Shipbuilding

Desalination / Water Treatment

Pulp & Paper

Air Pollution Control

Architectural, Building & Construction

Others

