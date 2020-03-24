DUPLEX STAINLESS STEEL PIPE MARKET 2019 GLOBAL KEY PLAYERS ANALYSIS, SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND AND FORECAST TO 2024
Duplex stainless steel pipes have a mixed microstructure of austenite and ferrite, the aim being to produce a 50/50 mix, although in commercial alloys, the mix may be 40/60 respectively. Duplex steels have improved strength over austenitic stainless steels and also improved resistance to localized corrosion, particularly pitting, crevice corrosion and stress corrosion cracking. They are characterized by high chromium (19–28%) and molybdenum (up to 5%) and lower nickel contents than austenitic stainless steels.
Scope of the Report:
In recent time, high growth in the chemical processing industry, oil & gas industry is some of the major drivers of global duplex stainless steel pipe industry.
At present, global duplex stainless steel pipe industry shows a high concentration. Among the manufacturers, Outokumpu (Finland), Sandvik (Sweden) and ThyssenKrupp (Germany) are the top three largest manufacturers around the globe and more than 30% of the total products are produced by these three companies.
In terms of geography, EU dominates the global duplex stainless steel pipe market followed by Asia-Pacific and US. EU is the largest production region and Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market. Among Asia-Pacific, China, Japan and India are the biggest market, in addition, China is also an important exporter around the globe.
The worldwide market for Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.5% over the next five years, will reach 540 million US$ in 2024, from 440 million US$ in 2019.
This report focuses on the Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Outokumpu
Sandvik
Butting
ArcelorMittal
ThyssenKrupp
NSSMC
POSCO
Tata Steel
JFE
Sosta
PSP
Tenaris
Tubacex
Metline Industries
Baosteel
TISCO
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Lean Duplex
Standard Duplex
Super Duplex
Hyper Duplex
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Offshore Oil and Gas
Chemical Process Industry
Chemical Tankers / Shipbuilding
Desalination / Water Treatment
Pulp & Paper
Air Pollution Control
Architectural, Building & Construction
Others
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Market Overview
1.1 Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Lean Duplex
1.2.2 Standard Duplex
1.2.3 Super Duplex
1.2.4 Hyper Duplex
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.3.1 Offshore Oil and Gas
1.3.2 Chemical Process Industry
1.3.3 Chemical Tankers / Shipbuilding
1.3.4 Desalination / Water Treatment
1.3.5 Pulp & Paper
1.3.6 Air Pollution Control
1.3.7 Architectural, Building & Construction
1.3.8 Others
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
2 Manufacturers Profiles
2.1 Outokumpu
2.1.1 Business Overview
2.1.2 Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Type and Applications
2.1.2.1 Product A
2.1.2.2 Product B
2.1.3 Outokumpu Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.2 Sandvik
2.2.1 Business Overview
2.2.2 Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Type and Applications
2.2.2.1 Product A
2.2.2.2 Product B
2.2.3 Sandvik Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.3 Butting
2.3.1 Business Overview
2.3.2 Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Type and Applications
2.3.2.1 Product A
2.3.2.2 Product B
2.3.3 Butting Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.4 ArcelorMittal
2.4.1 Business Overview
2.4.2 Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Type and Applications
2.4.2.1 Product A
2.4.2.2 Product B
2.4.3 ArcelorMittal Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.5 ThyssenKrupp
2.5.1 Business Overview
2.5.2 Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Type and Applications
2.5.2.1 Product A
2.5.2.2 Product B
2.5.3 ThyssenKrupp Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.6 NSSMC
2.6.1 Business Overview
2.6.2 Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Type and Applications
2.6.2.1 Product A
2.6.2.2 Product B
2.6.3 NSSMC Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.7 POSCO
2.7.1 Business Overview
2.7.2 Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Type and Applications
2.7.2.1 Product A
2.7.2.2 Product B
2.7.3 POSCO Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
Continued…..
