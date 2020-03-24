Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market Revenue Opportunities and Analysis by Worldwide Top Manufacturers – American Chemical Service Inc., Arkema group, The Dow Chemical Company, CHS Inc., Ferro Corporation

The Global Epoxidized Soybean Oil market accounted for USD 395.7 million and projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast to 2024.

Global Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market Raw Material (Soybean Oil, Hydrogen Peroxide); Application (Revenue Pocket Matrix, Plasticizers, Pigment Dispersion Agents, Flavors & Fragrances, Functional Fluids, UV Cure Applications, Fuel Additives); End Use Application; Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

Competitive Landscape:

The global epoxidized soybean oil market is consolidated due to the presence of limited number of players concentrated in few countries. These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

The epoxidized soybean oil report also consists of key drivers and limiting factors affect the epoxidized soybean oil market growth in industry trends or challenges faced by epoxidized soybean oil manufacturers in forecast years.

Major Market Competitors:

Some of the major players in global epoxidized soybean oil market include –

The Chemical Company, Shandong Longkou Longda Chemical Industry Co.Ltd, ANHUI TIANYI ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION TECH. CO.,LTD, American Chemical Service Inc., Arkema group, The Dow Chemical Company, CHS Inc., Ferro Corporation, Galata Chemicals, Guangzhou Xinjinlong ChemicalAdditives Co. Ltd., Makwell Plastisizers Private Limited, Hallstar, ADEKA CORPORATION, Zhejiang Jiaao Enprotech Stock Co. Ltd, FuJian ZhiShang Biomass Materials Co. Ltd., Chang Chun Group, NAN YA PLASTICS CORPORATION, and others.

Focus of the report:

In-depth market segmentation

Recent industry trends and developments

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Global Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market and current & future trends to elucidate imminent investment pockets.

Changing market dynamics of the industry

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Analyze and forecast Global Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market on the basis of type, function and application.

Market Segmentation:

The global epoxidized soybean oil market is segmented on the basis of raw material into soybean oil, hydrogen peroxide, and others.

On the basis of application, the global epoxidized soybean oil market is segmented into revenue pocket matrix, plasticizers, pigment dispersion agents, flavors & fragrances, functional fluids, UV cure applications, fuel additives, and others.

On the basis of end-use application, the global epoxidized soybean oil market is segmented into foods & beverages, personal & healthcare, adhesives & sealants, and automotive & transportation, and others.

On the basis of geography, the global epoxidized soybean oil market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

Major Market Drivers:

High adoption of organic stabilizers in polyvinyl chloride (PVC) stabilization process

Biocompatible lubricants –

Easy availability of ESBO in large volume and at low price

Health hazards due to excess usage of ESBO in foods & beverages industry

