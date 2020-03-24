Fuel Cell Market In-Depth Analysis with Growth Prospects 2024 – Ballard Power System, Ceramic Fuel Cells Limited, FuelCell Energy, Hydrogenics Corporation, AFC Energy PLC, Bloom Energy and Others

A fuel cell is a device that generates electricity by a chemical reaction. Every fuel cell has two electrodes, one positive and one negative, called, respectively, the anode and cathode. The reactions that produce electricity take place at the electrodes.

Every fuel cell also has an electrolyte, which carries electrically charged particles from one electrode to the other, and a catalyst, which speeds the reactions at the electrodes.

Hydrogen is the basic fuel, but fuel cells also require oxygen. One great appeal of fuel cells is that they generate electricity with very little pollution-much of the hydrogen and oxygen used in generating electricity ultimately combine to form a harmless byproduct, namely water.

Because of emission control requirements and new power line restrictions in the state’s larger cities, there will be greater motivation for fuel cell use in urban areas than in more rural areas. This concentration of fuel cells in specific urban areas will allow for more efficient utilization of fuel cell maintenance and repair technicians by utility companies.

Government level systematic identification and removal of legislative barriers to deployment of fuel cells in stationary, portable or transport systems.

Several automobile companies including, most prominently, GM, DaimlerChrysler, and Honda, have invested hundreds of millions of dollars in fuel cell research, development, and commercialization. Each of these companies has a fuel cell prototype car currently being tested in a demonstration program.

Leading Fuel Cell Market Players

Ballard Power System

Ceramic Fuel Cells Limited

FuelCell Energy

Hydrogenics Corporation

AFC Energy PLC

Bloom Energy

Ceres Power Holdings PLC

Doosan Corporation

Plug Power

POSCO Energy

Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies

Quantum Fuel Systems Technologies Worldwide

Panasonic Corporation

Toshiba Fuel Cell Power Systems

PEMFCs

SOFC

MCFC

DMFC

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Transport

Stationary

Portable

