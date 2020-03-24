Gaming Headset Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2024

The gaming headset, generally designed and used purely for gaming, some gaming headphones are capable of pulling double duty, channeling music as well as gaming sound effects. To meet a gamer’s needs and demands, gaming headsets come equipped with many different features, such as microphones for communicating with fellow online gamers. Gaming headsets are used with all types of gaming consoles and computers. Many are also designed to block out any ambient noise, completely immersing a player within the world of gaming.

Scope of the Report:

Global Gaming Headset market demand is exuberant, currently China has become international Gaming Headset large consumption country, but the production technology is relatively laggard, it can only produce some low-end product, Gaming Headset industry need R & D and design capabilities, China’s product often copied other company’s product. Many foreign manufacturers have OEM in china.

Currently the global top three external sale manufacturers are: Turtle Beach, Sony and Sennheiser, their revenue market share is over 4%.

With the rapid growth of the national economy as well as the rapid development of downstream industries, Chinese people is becoming more and more wealthiest, along with the increasing life quality, the requirement of environmental protection is increasing, the technology upgrade of Gaming Headset is a trend, after the revolution, the industry will have more benign development.

The worldwide market for Gaming Headset is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Gaming Headset in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Turtle Beach

Sony

Sennheiser

PDP-Pelican

Skullcandy

Microsoft (XBOX)

Plantronics

Logitech

Somic

SteelSeries

Audio-Technica

Creative Technology

Cooler Master

Big Ben

Corsair

Mad Catz-TRITTON

Gioteck

Accessories 4 Technology

Trust International

Kotion Electronic

Hama GmbH

Thrustmaster

Razer

Genius

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Supra-Aural

Circumaural

Canalphones

Backphones

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Wired USB/Analog 3.5mm

Wireless USB Transmitter

Near Field Communication (NFC)

Others

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Gaming Headset Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Supra-Aural

1.2.2 Circumaural

1.2.3 Canalphones

1.2.4 Backphones

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Wired USB/Analog 3.5mm

1.3.2 Wireless USB Transmitter

1.3.3 Near Field Communication (NFC)

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Turtle Beach

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Gaming Headset Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Turtle Beach Gaming Headset Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Sony

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Gaming Headset Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Sony Gaming Headset Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Sennheiser

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Gaming Headset Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Sennheiser Gaming Headset Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 PDP-Pelican

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Gaming Headset Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 PDP-Pelican Gaming Headset Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Skullcandy

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Gaming Headset Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Skullcandy Gaming Headset Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Microsoft (XBOX)

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Gaming Headset Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Microsoft (XBOX) Gaming Headset Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Plantronics

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Gaming Headset Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Plantronics Gaming Headset Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued…..



