GAMING HEADSET MARKET 2019 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2024
The gaming headset, generally designed and used purely for gaming, some gaming headphones are capable of pulling double duty, channeling music as well as gaming sound effects. To meet a gamer’s needs and demands, gaming headsets come equipped with many different features, such as microphones for communicating with fellow online gamers. Gaming headsets are used with all types of gaming consoles and computers. Many are also designed to block out any ambient noise, completely immersing a player within the world of gaming.
Scope of the Report:
Global Gaming Headset market demand is exuberant, currently China has become international Gaming Headset large consumption country, but the production technology is relatively laggard, it can only produce some low-end product, Gaming Headset industry need R & D and design capabilities, China’s product often copied other company’s product. Many foreign manufacturers have OEM in china.
Currently the global top three external sale manufacturers are: Turtle Beach, Sony and Sennheiser, their revenue market share is over 4%.
With the rapid growth of the national economy as well as the rapid development of downstream industries, Chinese people is becoming more and more wealthiest, along with the increasing life quality, the requirement of environmental protection is increasing, the technology upgrade of Gaming Headset is a trend, after the revolution, the industry will have more benign development.
The worldwide market for Gaming Headset is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report focuses on the Gaming Headset in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Turtle Beach
Sony
Sennheiser
PDP-Pelican
Skullcandy
Microsoft (XBOX)
Plantronics
Logitech
Somic
SteelSeries
Audio-Technica
Creative Technology
Cooler Master
Big Ben
Corsair
Mad Catz-TRITTON
Gioteck
Accessories 4 Technology
Trust International
Kotion Electronic
Hama GmbH
Thrustmaster
Razer
Genius
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Supra-Aural
Circumaural
Canalphones
Backphones
Others
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Wired USB/Analog 3.5mm
Wireless USB Transmitter
Near Field Communication (NFC)
Others
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Market Overview
1.1 Gaming Headset Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Supra-Aural
1.2.2 Circumaural
1.2.3 Canalphones
1.2.4 Backphones
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.3.1 Wired USB/Analog 3.5mm
1.3.2 Wireless USB Transmitter
1.3.3 Near Field Communication (NFC)
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
2 Manufacturers Profiles
2.1 Turtle Beach
2.1.1 Business Overview
2.1.2 Gaming Headset Type and Applications
2.1.2.1 Product A
2.1.2.2 Product B
2.1.3 Turtle Beach Gaming Headset Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.2 Sony
2.2.1 Business Overview
2.2.2 Gaming Headset Type and Applications
2.2.2.1 Product A
2.2.2.2 Product B
2.2.3 Sony Gaming Headset Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.3 Sennheiser
2.3.1 Business Overview
2.3.2 Gaming Headset Type and Applications
2.3.2.1 Product A
2.3.2.2 Product B
2.3.3 Sennheiser Gaming Headset Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.4 PDP-Pelican
2.4.1 Business Overview
2.4.2 Gaming Headset Type and Applications
2.4.2.1 Product A
2.4.2.2 Product B
2.4.3 PDP-Pelican Gaming Headset Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.5 Skullcandy
2.5.1 Business Overview
2.5.2 Gaming Headset Type and Applications
2.5.2.1 Product A
2.5.2.2 Product B
2.5.3 Skullcandy Gaming Headset Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.6 Microsoft (XBOX)
2.6.1 Business Overview
2.6.2 Gaming Headset Type and Applications
2.6.2.1 Product A
2.6.2.2 Product B
2.6.3 Microsoft (XBOX) Gaming Headset Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.7 Plantronics
2.7.1 Business Overview
2.7.2 Gaming Headset Type and Applications
2.7.2.1 Product A
2.7.2.2 Product B
2.7.3 Plantronics Gaming Headset Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
Continued…..
