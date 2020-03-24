GaN Power Devices Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2025

In this era of ITization and automation, the need of advance consumer electronics is increasing day by day, and so the requirement of highly efficient, light weight and compact size are increasing for many Electronic and electrical devices. This is where GaN materials can fulfil the requirements. Gallium nitride (GaN) is a high electron mobility transistor (HEMT), with a higher critical electric field strength than silicon. It is used in the production of semiconductor power devices, RF components and light emitting diodes (LEDs). GaN can not only be manufactured at a lower cost than silicon, but can conduct electrons more than 1000 times more efficiently than silicon. Moreover, GaN devices are much smaller for the same functional performance.

Global GaN Power Device Market is growing at a CAGR of 40% during the forecast period. GaN transistors are more efficient substitute of silicon-based transistors, due to their ability of fabricating more compact devices for a same resistance value and breakdown voltage as compared to silicon devices.

Request For Report Sample: https://www.researchreportinsights.com/report/upsample/120124856/GaN-Power-Devices-Market

Huge revenue generation from the consumer electronics and automobiles, RF-power electronics, RF power devices used in military, defense, and aerospace industries are the major factors driving the growth of the GaN power device market.

The largest market share is held by RF power devices. The need for high power in the very high frequency, ultrahigh frequency, and microwave bands has led to the demand for these devices, which have the capabilities to supply tens to hundreds of watts at RF frequencies up to 10 GHz and beyond. GaN RF power has emerged as the technology of to be used in all radar, satellite, communications, and electronic warfare.

The Asia-Pacific GaN Power Device market is expected to grow the most, due to the presence of many emerging nations, such as China, Japan, Taiwan, the Philippines, and India. Moreover, Electric vehicle production markets, as well as increasing renewable energy generation are driving the growth of the market in this region. Efficient Power Conversion Corporation (EPC), Fujitsu Limited, GaN Systems, Infineon Technologies AG, On Semiconductors, Panasonic Corporation, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, Texas Instruments Inc., Toshiba Corporation, VisIC, STMICROELECTRONICS, Cree Incorporated, Renesas Electronics Corporation and ABB Group.

Request Report For Toc: https://www.researchreportinsights.com/report/TOC/120124856/GaN-Power-Devices-Market

The market in this report has been segmented as follows:

By Device Type

Power

RF power

By Voltage Range

<200 Volt

200–600 Volt

>600 Volt

By Application

Power Drivers

Supply & Inverter

Radio Frequency

By Vertical

Telecommunications

Industrial

Automotive

Renewables

Consumer and Enterprise

Military, Defense, and Aerospace

Medical

By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Rest of the World (RoW) South America Middle East and Africa



Report Analysis: https://www.researchreportinsights.com/report/upcomming/120124856/GaN-Power-Devices-Market