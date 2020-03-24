Global Centrifugal Pump and Positive Displacement Pump Market Analysis, Size, Share, Statistics, Segmentation and Forecast 2019-2024

Centrifugal pumps are a sub-class of dynamic axisymmetric work-absorbing turbo machinery. Centrifugal pumps are used to transport fluids by the conversion of rotational kinetic energy to the hydrodynamic energy of the fluid flow. The rotational energy typically comes from an engine or electric motor. The fluid enters the pump impeller along or near to the rotating axis and is accelerated by the impeller, flowing radially outward into a diffuser or volute chamber (casing), from where it exits. Common uses include water, sewage, petroleum and petrochemical pumping.

Currently, some companies in the world can produce Positive Displacement Pump product, mainly concentrating in China. The main market players are ITT Corporation, Flowserve, KSB AG, Sulzer, Ebara, Grundfos, Weir, Wilo AG Mingzhu M&E, Huangshan RSP, etc. The production of positive displacement pump increased to from 14705 K Unit in 2011 to 17885 K Unit in 2015, with an average growth rate of 5.01%.

In consumption market, the growth rate of global consumption is smooth relatively. North America and Europe are still the mainly consumption regions due to the advanced production technology and rapid development of economy.

causes a fluid to move by trapping a fixed amount of it then forcing (displacing) that trapped volume into the discharge pipe. It can be widely used in many industries. Survey results showed that 65.31% of the Positive Displacement Pump market is OEM, 34.69% is aftermarket in 2015. With the development of economy, these industries will need more Positive Displacement Pump. So, Positive Displacement Pump has a huge market potential in the future.

The major raw material for centrifugal pump & positive displacement pump is motor, stainless steel, cast iron, etc. On the global market, supply of raw materials is full. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of centrifugal pump & positive displacement pump industry.

We tend to believe this industry is a promising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. For product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future as competition intensifies. Besides, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing gradually. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

According to this study, over the next five years the Centrifugal Pump & Positive Displacement Pump market will register a 2.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 9730 million by 2024, from US$ 8390 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Centrifugal Pump & Positive Displacement Pump business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Centrifugal Pump & Positive Displacement Pump market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Centrifugal Pump & Positive Displacement Pump value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Axial Flow Pumps

Mixed/Radial Flow Pumps

Peripheral Pumps

Jet Pumps

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

OEM

Aftermarket

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Grundfos

Flowserve

ITT

KSB

Sulzer

Ebara

Schlumberger

Weir Group

Wilo AG

Idex

Pentair

Clyde Union

Vano

Atlas Copco

DAB

FNS Pumps

Allweiler

Shanghai Kaiquan

FengQiu

Shandong Sure Boshan

LEO

CNP

Sanlian Pump Group

Hunan Changbeng

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Centrifugal Pump & Positive Displacement Pump consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Centrifugal Pump & Positive Displacement Pump market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Centrifugal Pump & Positive Displacement Pump manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Centrifugal Pump & Positive Displacement Pump with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Centrifugal Pump & Positive Displacement Pump submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

