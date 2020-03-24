Global Chain Hoist Market Outlook, Opportunities, Key Players, Size and Forecast by 2024

Chain Hoist is a mechanical device for lifting material, consisting of chain around a drum or wheel lift, and a hook for attaching payload.

In terms of production, the global chain hoist market accounted for 3593 K Units in 2015, and is anticipated to reach 4991 K Units by 2021.

China is the dominant producer and exporter of chain hoist, the production of chain hoist is 1639 K Unit in 2015, according about 45.62% of the total amount. China is also the biggest consumer of chain hoist, with the consumption market share of about 38.13% in 2015. EU is the second largest production area, with the market share of 19.01% in 2015. Even though a huge space for growth in the Chinese market exists, the quality and technology should further improve.

Leading players in chain hoist industry are Columbus McKinnon, Terex, KITO, Konecranes, and Hitachi Industrial. Columbus McKinnon is the largest manufacturer, occupies about 14.48% share of the market.

The price of chain hoist is lower year by year from 569 USD/Unit in 2011 to 524 USD/Unit in 2015. The product profit margin is about 27.41% in 2015, and it also descends in recent years. In the next few years, we predict that price will continue to decline. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing.

According to this study, over the next five years the Chain Hoist market will register a 3.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 2580 million by 2024, from US$ 2060 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Chain Hoist business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Chain Hoist market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Chain Hoist value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Manual Chain Hoists

Electric Chain Hoists

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Factories

Construction Sites

Marinas & Shipyards

Mining & Excavating Operation

Warehouse

Others

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Chain Hoist consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Chain Hoist market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Chain Hoist manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Chain Hoist with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Chain Hoist submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

