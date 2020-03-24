Global Circuit Breakers Market Primary and Secondary Research, Product Research, Size, Trends and Forecast by 2024

Circuit breaker is an automatically operated electrical switch designed to protect an electrical circuit from damage caused by overload or short circuit. Its basic function is to detect a fault condition and interrupt current flow. Unlike a fuse, which operates once and then must be replaced, a circuit breaker can be reset (either manually or automatically) to resume normal operation. Circuit breakers are made in varying sizes, from small devices that protect an individual household appliance up to large switchgear designed to protect high voltage circuits feeding an entire city.

Schneider Electric, ABB, and General Electric captured the top three revenue share spots in the Circuit Breakers market in 2015.Schneider Electric dominated with 10.60 percent revenue share, followed by ABB with 9.45 percent revenue share and General Electric with 8.37 percent revenue share.

In terms of the classification segment, low voltage circuit breaker market accounted for over 45% of the overall share in 2014. These are generally used in industrial, commercial and domestic applications. They are rated less than 1000 VAC or 1500 V DC and are primarily used for DC applications.

In terms of the applications segment, the power generation segment was the largest contributor in the circuit breakers market. In 2014 the power generation segment amounted for 26.08% revenue share. There is growth in demand for efficient and smart power generation which is required to address the futuristic demand for electricity.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the clear global recovery trend, investors are still optimistic about this area, in future still more new investment will enter into the field. Technology and cost are two major problems.

Although sales of Circuit Breakers brought a lot of opportunities, for the new entrants with only advantage in capital without sufficient support in technology and downstream channels, the research group did not recommend taking risk the enter this market.

According to this study, over the next five years the Circuit Breakers market will register a 5.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 19800 million by 2024, from US$ 14300 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Circuit Breakers business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Circuit Breakers market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Circuit Breakers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Air circuit breaker

Oil circuit breaker

Sulfur hexafluoride circuit breaker

Vacuum circuit breaker

Other circuit breakers

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

General Electric

ABB

Alstom

Eaton

Mitsubishi Electric

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Maxwell

Toshiba

Pennsylvania Breaker

Legrand

Schurter Holding

Hager

Fuji Electric

Hyundai

CHINT Electrics

DELIXI

Changshu Switchgear

Shanghai Renmin

Liangxin

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Circuit Breakers consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Circuit Breakers market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Circuit Breakers manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Circuit Breakers with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Circuit Breakers submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

