Global Cloudifier Market to Incur Steady Growth During 2018-2028

Cloudifiers are the clouding or turbidity agents designed to add thickness, cloudiness in the foods and beverages such as fruit juices and other carbonated drinks. Addition of cloudifiers give natural appearance and consistency to the food material it is used in. Cloudifier is white in color, has no flavor so that when added to foods does not incorporate any taste, smell or color. Increasing consumer demands for natural food and beverages is driving demand for food additives such as cloudifiers. Cloudifiers are prepared from fractions of oils with as neutral as flavor of the food as possible. Citrus oil or citric acid is most commonly used, but it is less resistance to oxidation. Natural cloudifiers are commonly prepared from Lemon, Mellon, and Oranges. SAIB (Sucrose Acetate Isobutyrate), a high purity distilled flavorless and odorless product and Ester Gum are vital components of cloudifiers and known as weighting agents.

Cloudifier Global Market Segmentation:

The global cloudifier market can be segmented on the basis of source, properties, form, applications and region etc.

On the basis of source cloudifier market is segmented as natural cloudifier and synthetic or non-natural cloudifier. Natural cloudifiers are prepared from vegetable oils and fruit peels. The fruits falling under citrus category are majorly used in manufacturing of natural cloudifiers. Synthetic cloudifiers like Ammonium alginate are also used in juices and other beverages. Natural cloudifiers market demand is fueled by growing ‘natural’ and ‘organic’ food trends in market.

Cloudifiers market is further segmented on the basis of their properties such as neutral cloudifiers and non-neutral cloudifiers. Neutral cloudifiers are generally used in the beverages or foods in which, color or flavor alteration is not desired. Non-neutral cloudifiers alter the taste and color of beverages, and widely used to give a desire flavor to drinks. Cloudifier market is further segmented on the basis of form as powdered and oil-based liquids. Powdered cloudifiers are mainly used in preparation of powder based food premixes. Most of the cloudifiers are liquid and easily soluble in water.

Cloudifier market is later segmented on the basis of their applications in different industries as food and beverages, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals. Cloudifiers major applications are in food and beverage industry as compared with cosmetics and pharmaceuticals. Owing to the same major market demand comes from food and beverage industry.

Region wise the cloudifier market is further segmented on the basis of region as, Latin America, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East and Africa.

Cloudifier Global Market Drivers and Market Trends:

Cloudifier market growth is dependent on the food and beverage industry growth. Growing world population, emergence of middle class and increasing disposable income are altogether, fueling growth of food and beverage industry and hence influencing growth of cloudifier market. Increasing consumer health consciousness and emphasis on natural ingredients based food products is further driving market demand for natural cloudifiers.

While developed economies like North America and Europe will continue to offer growth opportunities, the cloudifier market in Asia Pacific Excluding Japan is expected to grow at robust growth rate, with the increasing population and fast economic development of the region. Owing to, the favorable growth of beverage industry in developing as well as developed markets, global market for cloudifier.

Cloudifier Global Market Key Players

The cloudifier market is driven by the major players in the food and beverage industry. Only few manufacturers produce food and beverage cloudifiers specifically. The major players in the cloudifiers markets include Cargill, Alsiano, Gat Foods, GLCC Co., eSense flavors & fragrances, International flavors and fragrances Inc. Chemeka, Kerry Ingredients Givaudan Canada Co., Danisco (DuPont), Eastman Chemical Company, ADM Wild Flavours, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S and Flachsmann Flavors and extracts. Few major buyers of cloudifiers include PepsiCo, Del Monte foods, The Coco-Cola Company, and Dabur etc.