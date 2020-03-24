Global Duplex Stainless Steel Market Explore Future Growth by Global Top Players – Tata Steel, Arcelormittal S.A., Nippon Steel & Sumikin Stainless Steel Corporation

Global Duplex Stainless Steel Market Product Form (Tubes, Pumps & Valves, Fittings & Flanges, Rebar & Mesh, Welding Wires, Others); End-User (Oil & Gas Industry, Desalination Industry, Chemical Industry, Pulp and Paper Industry, Construction Industry & Others); Grade (duplex, lean duplex, super duplex) Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

The Global Duplex Stainless Steel market accounted for USD 2.80 billion and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast to 2024.

Duplex Stainless steel is twice as strong as the ferric stainless steel and regular austenitic steels. Duplex Stainless steel offers excellence resistant to corrosion and high mechanical strength ensuring more uptime than the carbon steels and the conventional steels.

Currently, Duplex Stainless steel market is growing owing to the factors such as low price, and great corrosion resistance. Duplex Stainless steel is mainly used in the industries such as paper, construction, chemical and oil & gas.

Major Market Competitors:

Some of the major players in the duplex stainless steel market include Posco Group, Acerinox S.A., Allegheny Technologies Incorporated, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd, Daido Steel Co. Ltd., Nippon Yakin Kogyo Co. Ltd., AK Steel Holding Corporation, AK Steel Corporation, Acerinox, ATI, Outokumpu OYJ ,Tata Steel, Arcelormittal S.A., Nippon Steel & Sumikin Stainless Steel Corporation, Sandvik Materials Technology AB, Thyssenkrupp AG, Voestalpine AG, Carpenter Technology Corporation, Ambica Steels ltd., Valbruna Stainless Inc., Foroni S.P.A., Erasteel and many more.

Major Market Drivers & Restraint:

Increasing demand for duplex stainless steel from industries such as chemical, construction

Growing steel industry

Increasing offshore spending

Market Segmentation:

The duplex stainless steel market is segmented on the basis of product form into tubes, pumps and valves, fittings & flanges rebar & mesh, welding wires and others. Tubes is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period.

On the basis of end use, the market is segmented into oil and gas industry, Desalination industry, chemical industry, pulp and paper industry, construction industry and others. Oil and gas industry is further segmented into pipeline, separators, scrubbers, pumps and others. Desalination industry is further segmented into evaporators and pressure piping. Chemical industry is further segmented into chemical reactors, heat exchanges, pressure vessels, others. pulp and paper, digesters, reactors & pressure vehicles, others. Construction industry is further segmented into bridges and structural components.

On the basis of grade, the market is segmented into duplex, lean duplex and super duplex.

On the basis of geography, the duplex stainless steel market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, Asia-Pacificis expected to dominate the market.

Global duplex stainless steel market is highly fragmented with the presence of a large number of players across different regions. These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

