Global Fluorosilicone Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2025 3M China Limited, Shanghai 3F New Materials Co. Ltd., WEIHAI NEWERA CHEMICAL Co. Ltd., NuSil Silicone Technology

Global Fluorosilicone Market is expected to reach USD 241.5 billion by 2025, from USD 153.5 billion growing at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Fluorosilicone is a widely used elastomer which is used in variety of applications. Fluorosilicone’s mechanical and physical properties are similar to silicone rubber. Fluorosilicone rubbers are mostly used in aerospace application where fuel, oil, coolants are present.

In 2016, Eastern Seals (UK) acquired Seals & Polymers Limited (U.K). Eastern Seals (UK) LTD is one of the leading distributors of hydraulic and pneumatic sealing solutions. By this acquisition company was continued to grow and achieve customer’s approval on high quality of the products.

As per the Statista in 2016, approximately 70.0% of synthetic rubber is used in all over the world. In 2017, around 13.2 million metric tons of natural rubber 15.2 million synthetic rubbers were consumed in all over the world.

Global Fluorosilicone Market Product Type (Elastomer, Antifoams, Coating, Adhesives & Sealants, Others), End-Use Industry (Transportation, OEM, Oil & Gas, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Market Drivers:

Increase uses of automobile in all region

Rising consumption in emerging market.

Leading world economic.

Market Restraint:

High price of raw material.

Increasing cost of production.

Key Market Competitors:

The key players operating in the global fluorosilicone market are –

The Dow Chemical Company,

Keystone,

Elastomer Engineering Limited,

James Walker,

Marco Rubber & Plastic Products Inc. The other players in the market are Silex Ltd., Elkem ASA, Wacker Chemie AG, Momentive, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., China National Bluestar (Group) Co. Ltd., DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd., E. I. Du Pont De Nemours And Company, KCC, Solvay, 3M China Limited, Shanghai 3F New Materials Co. Ltd., WEIHAI NEWERA CHEMICAL Co. Ltd., NuSil Silicone Technology, Zhejiang Huanxin Fluoro Material Co. Ltd., Fluoron Chemicals., Saint-Gobain S.A., Zeon, LANXESS Corporation, Chenguang Fluoro & Silicone Elastomers Co. Ltd., Harkesh Rubber Industries., Silica House Pvt Ltd, Prim Rubber Products., Pioneer rubchem, jeweltech.in, JOYTECHPOLYURETHANE, Quality Rubber Components among others.

Key Insights in the report:

Historical and current market size and projection up to 2025

Market trends impacting the growth of the global fluorosilicone market

Analyzed and forecast fluorosilicone market on the basis of type and end use industry.

Trends of key regional and country-level markets for type and end use industry

Company profiling of key players which includes business operations, product and services, geographic presence, recent developments and key financial analysis

Segmentation:

By Product Type

Elastomer

Antifoams

Coating

Adhesives & Sealants

Others

By End-Use Industry

Transportation

OEM

Oil & Gas

Others

By Geography

North America

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Egypt

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Israel

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The global fluorosilicone market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of fluorosilicone market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

In 2011, LANXESS completely acquired DSM Elastomers. LANXESS was paid around USD 310 million for elastomer business Dutch Company royal DSM N.V. elastomer produced under the brand name Keltan. By this acquisition company enhanced business growth.

