Global Grinding Machine Market Outlook, Opportunities, Key Players, Size and Forecast by 2024

Gear grinding is the name of a specific gear creation technique. Grinding involves the removal of unwanted materials through an abrasion process. Grinding is typically the last step in the gear creation process; other techniques have removed the majority of the material first. There are several methods of grinding, but not all of them are used for the creation of gears. In addition to the gear creation meaning, gear grinding is the common term for incorrectly shifting a manual transmission vehicle.

For industry structure analysis, the Gear Grinding Machine Industry is concentrate. The top five producers account for about 67% of the revenue market. Regionally, Europe is the biggest production area of Gear Grinding Machine, also the leader in the whole Gear Grinding Machine.

Europe occupied 34.91% of the production market in 2017. It is followed by China and United States, which respectively have around 21.15% and 18.60% of the global total industry. Other countries have a small amount of production.

In 2017, the global sales volume of the Gear Grinding Machine reaches over 1000 Unit; the gross margin is around 32% during the last five years. Geographically, China occupied 28.08% of the sales volume market in 2017. It is followed by Europe and North America, which respectively have around 22.97% and 20.33% of the global total industry.

For price trend analysis, a key variable in the performance of Gear Grinding Machine producers is raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers.

For forecast, the global Gear Grinding Machine revenue would keep increasing with annual growth rate with 2~5%, and a little higher speed in India. We tend to believe that this industry still has a bright future, considering the current demand of Gear Grinding Machine. As for product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will continue in the next few years, as competition intensifies. Similarly, there will be fluctuations in gross margin.

According to this study, over the next five years the Grinding Machine market will register a 4.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1060 million by 2024, from US$ 820 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Grinding Machine business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Grinding Machine market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Grinding Machine value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Internal Gear Grinding Machine

Universal Gear Grinding Machine

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Vehicle Industry

General Mechanical Industry

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Reishauer

Kapp Werkzeugmaschinen

Gleason

Klingelnberg

Samputensili

Liebherr

Kanzaki (Yanmar)

EMAG

FFG Werke

Chongqing Machine Tool

MHI

ZDCY

Qinchuan

Holroyd Precision

TMTW

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Grinding Machine consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Grinding Machine market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Grinding Machine manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Grinding Machine with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Grinding Machine submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

