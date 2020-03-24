Global Industrial Gaskets Market Studies Research 2018 Detailed Analysis of Restrain and Growth Factors

Our latest research report entitled Industrial Gaskets Market (by product type (ring joint gaskets, kammprofile gaskets, spiral wound gaskets, soft gaskets, jacketed gaskets, corrugated gaskets, and other gaskets), end-user (power generation, industrial machinery, chemical processing, refineries, pulp & paper, food & pharmaceuticals, and others)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Industrial Gaskets. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Industrial Gaskets cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Industrial Gaskets growth factors.

The forecast Industrial Gaskets Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Industrial Gaskets on the global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to the report, the global industrial gaskets market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Gaskets are primarily used to fill empty spaces between the coupling surfaces to avoid leakage and wastage of fluids and gases. Gaskets are usually produced by cutting sheet materials. Most industrial gaskets involves bolts exerting compression well into the 14 MPa (2000 psi) range or higher. Silicone and rubber are the most preferred material used for manufacturing gaskets due to their superior characteristics including high reliability, better strength, high flexibility, and resistance to high heat and pressure.

Increasing demand from oil and gas production related facilities in the Gulf countries drive the growth of the industrial gaskets market. In addition, increasing consumption of Polytetrafluoroethylene gaskets and stringent leakage regulations implemented by the environmental protection agency to prevent damage to the environment are strengthening the growth of the market. With the increase in industrial development and urbanization, there has been a considerable rise in the number of manufacturing plants, machineries, automobiles, and various other mechanical instruments which use a gasket. This has had a positive impact on market growth. In automobiles, gaskets are widely used for propelling to avoid leakage or wastage of expensive fluids or gas. Due to their property to sustain extreme pressure conditions, compressive loads, and heat, gasket have noteworthy scope across different industry verticals.

However, price volatility of raw materials such as rubber, silicone, graphite and so on are curtaining the growth of the industrial gaskets market. Furthermore, the increasing number of refineries in the Asia Pacific region is further anticipated to create several growth opportunities fir the key players in the global gaskets market.

Among the geographies, North America dominated the global industrial gaskets market. The growth in the North American region is due to demand from the oil & gas, chemical, and pulp and paper industries. The mounting demand for industrial gaskets from the refineries, power generation, and chemical processing sectors are expected to fuel the growth of North America.

Market Segmentation by Product Type and end-user

The report on global industrial gaskets market covers segments such as product type and end-user. On the basis of product type, the sub-markets include ring joint gaskets, kammprofile gaskets, spiral wound gaskets, soft gaskets, jacketed gaskets, corrugated gaskets, and other gaskets. On the basis of end-user, the sub-markets include power generation, industrial machinery, chemical processing, refineries, pulp & paper, food & pharmaceuticals, and others.

Competitive Landscapes

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Flexitallic, W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., Klinger Limited., Garlock Sealing Technologies, Lamons, Hennig Gasket & Seals Inc., James Walker, Spira Power, Donit Tesnit D.O.O, Henning Gasket & Seals Inc, and Teadit.

