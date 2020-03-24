Global Industrial Steam Turbines Market Size, Shares, Growth, Segments, Industry Analysis & Outlook 2018-2024

Our latest research report entitled Industrial Steam Turbines Market (by type (combined cycle, cogeneration), rated capacity (less than 125 mw, 125-300 mw, 300-550 mw, 550-750 mw, 750 mw) ,end user (industrial, utility, power)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Industrial Steam Turbines. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Industrial Steam Turbines cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Industrial Steam Turbines growth factors.

The forecast Industrial Steam Turbines Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Industrial Steam Turbines on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to the report, the global industrial steam turbines market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.40% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Steam turbines is a mechanical device that extracts thermal energy from pressurized steam and generates electrical energy. The industrial steam turbine is a steam-driven driver. The most common use of industrial steam turbines is to produce electricity in thermal power plants. For power generation, industrial steam turbines such as extraction-condensing turbines, extraction back-pressure turbines, and geared turbines are used in industrial plants. Industrial steam turbines have numerous features including higher efficiency, easier maintenance, smaller initial investment, and smaller space requirements.

The growing demand for industrial steam turbines owing to increasing electricity requirement across the globe is the key driver for the growth of the industrial stream turbines market. Moreover, rapid industrialization, urbanization, growing government initiatives to generate electricity, and expanding infrastructure developments are some factors that influence the growth of industrial steam turbines market. Moreover, the rapid growth of nuclear-based power plants and high set-up cost of nuclear power plants over the globe are escalating the demand for industrial steam turbines market. The growing requirement of industrial steam turbines from the chemical industry, Oil & Gas and sugar mills are fuelling the growth of this market. However, increasing inclination towards gas turbines in power generating units restrains the growth of industrial steam turbines market. Going further, advancements in industrial steam turbines and expansion of construction industry, growing installation of thermal power generation units and growing popularity of dual-purpose industrial steam turbines are anticipated to create fruitful opportunities for the industrial steam turbines market during the forecast period.

Among the region, Asia Pacific has the maximum market share in industrial steam turbines market. The factors such as rapid industrialization and urbanization and expanding requirement of electricity are responsible for the growth of the industrial steam turbines market in this region. Europe region is anticipated to have a significant revenue share in industrial steam turbines market. In North America, the growth in the renewable energy sector drives the industrial steam turbines market. In the United States alone around 85.0% of the electricity is produced using steam turbine generators. The Middle East and Africa region are anticipated to grow at a steady rate in the industrial steam turbines market during the forecast period owing to the increasing infrastructural development in this region.

Market Segmentation by Rated Capacity, and end user

The report on global industrial steam turbines market covers segments such as type, rated capacity, and end user. On the basis of type, the sub-markets include combined cycle and cogeneration. On the basis of rated capacity, the sub-markets include less than 125 mw, 125-300 mw, 300-550 mw, 550-750 mw, and more than 750mw. On the basis of end user, the sub-markets include industrial, utility, and power.

Competitive Landscapes

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD., Elliott Group, Harbin Electric Machinery Co., Ltd., GENERAL ELECTRIC, Dongfang Electric Corporation, Fuji Electric Co., Ltd., Power Machines, Ansaldo Energia, Doosan Škoda Power, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Peter Brotherhood Ltd., and Siemens AG.

