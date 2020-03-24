Global Isopropylamine Market To Witness Steady Growth During The Forecast Period 2018-2026 | TMR

Isopropylamine Market: Overview

Isopropylamine is a colorless to yellow liquid with amine-like odor. It is primarily used for the production of agrochemicals such as glyphosate, atrazine, and bentazon in the field of agriculture. Isopropylamine is also employed in the production of surfactants and active pharma ingredients. Commonly found isopropylamine include monoisopropylamine, diisopropylamine, and triisopropylamine. Isopropylamine is a basic chemical that is used in many applications due to its ability to make changes in the pH. It is considered an extremely flammable liquid. Applications of isopropylamine include crop protection agents, pharmaceuticals, pesticides, additives for fuels and lubricants, paper, rubber, and paint. Isopropylamine is used as intermediate in the production of insecticides, herbicides, bactericides, pharmaceuticals, dyes, and rubber accelerators. It is also employed in the production of surface active agents including dodecylbenzene and sulfonic acid.

Isopropylamine Market: Drivers & Restraints

Growth in the agrochemical industry is a major factor driving the demand for isopropylamine. Adoption of new technologies that improve crop yield is gaining traction in the field of agriculture. Thus, significant progress made in the agrochemical sector is anticipated to fuel the demand for isopropylamine. Isopropylamine is used as an intermediate for the production of insecticides, herbicides, and bactericides. Demand for isopropylamine has been rising in the pharmaceutical industry, the chemical is used as a major ingredient in the manufacture of drugs. Isopropylamine is used in the purification of penicillin and streptomycin in the pharmaceuticals industry. Expansion in rubber and plastics industries is likely to boost the demand for isopropylamine. Rise in demand for chemical intermediate in the paints & coatings industry is estimated to boost the isopropylamine market. Emerging economies such as Asia Pacific and Latin America offer lucrative growth opportunities to the isopropylamine market. Increase in demand for dyes in the textile industry is another key factor augmenting the global isopropylamine acid market.

Isopropylamine Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global isopropylamine market include BASF SE, Dow-DuPont, Arkema Group, and Solvay S.A.