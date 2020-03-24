Global Ladies Handbag Market Analytics Market Research Study 2019 by Industry Size, Share, Service Providers and Forecast 2024

Ladies handbag is a small kind of bag for women use; it is usually made of leather, and includes totes, shoulder bags, purses and satchels.

Ladies handbag industry is a huge market, and the total sum of the industry is more than 22530 million US dollars in 2014. Moreover, this industry continuously increases, with the development of global economy.

The Europe is the largest market of ladies handbag, which occupies average 36.55 percent of global ladies handbag procedures per year. It is followed by US and China, which respectively have around 35 percent of the global total industry. Other main regions which take important part in this industry include Japan and South America.

According to the research, the most potential market in the main countries of ladies handbag industry is China, determined by its rapid growth of number of procedures. Besides, Southeast Asia, Middle East and India should also be focused by the investors. They are the potential consumers of ladies handbag. India is also a rapidly developing economy.

The market of the ladies handbag is growing fast due to people’s more attention on their beauty. At the same time, the practicability of the product also makes great contributions to the development of the ladies handbag.

The practicability market is consolidated in nature. Various players are adopting competitive strategies such as collaborations, acquisitions and capitalizing untapped opportunities in the emerging economies of India and China, to sustain and gain market penetration across the globe. Some key players of this market include Dior, LVMH, Coach, Kering, Prada, Michael Kors, Hermes, Chanel, Richemont , Kate Spade, Burberry, Tory Burch, Septwolves, Fion, Wanlima.

According to this study, over the next five years the Ladies Handbag market will register a 2.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 27800 million by 2024, from US$ 23900 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Ladies Handbag business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Ladies Handbag market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Ladies Handbag value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Totes

Shoulder bags

Purses

Satchels

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Normal

Business

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Dior

LVMH

Coach

Kering

Prada Group

Michael Kors

Hermes

Chanel

Richemont Group

Kate Spade

Burberry

Tory Burch

Septwolves

Fion

Goldlion

Wanlima

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Ladies Handbag consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Ladies Handbag market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Ladies Handbag manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Ladies Handbag with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Ladies Handbag submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

