Global Laser Welding Equipment Industry 2018 Global Market Size, Technology Review, Cost Analysis and Demand Overview

Our latest research report entitled Laser Welding Equipment Market (by technology (arc welding, resistance welding), level of automation (manual, semi-automatic and automatic), end user (automotive industry, medical device technology, electronics industry, jewelry industry)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Laser Welding Equipment. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Laser Welding Equipment cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Laser Welding Equipment growth factors.

The forecast Laser Welding Equipment Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Laser Welding Equipment on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to the report the global laser welding equipment market is projected to grow at a healthy CAGR of over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Laser welding is a welding process used for joining multiple pieces of different material together through the laser. Not only do Lasers create strong and reliable welds, but through low cost and excellent levels of versatility, they also help to increase the efficiency of the manufacturing process. Lasers produce less distortion, with their smaller heat-affected zone around the weld. Laser welding equipment is used to make effective and contactless high-quality joints. Laser welding equipment has high power capacity lasers that weld materials such as plastic, jewelry, even building components, and hard metal. Laser welding system provides cost-effective precise production required for the industrial application. Laser welding is used as various types of systems such as mobile welding, enclosed welding, open laser welding, and alpha laser.

Laser welding application vastly used in exotic applications such as laser engraving, where no other welding method is suitable. Nowadays, laser welding is a well-developed part of the metalworking industry which routinely producing welds for common items like fuel injector nozzles, medical tools battery, pacemaker cans, and aircraft engines. Growing demand for laser welding equipment in automotive and medical sector drives the growth of laser welding equipment market. Additionally, laser-welding equipment is also used in various industries such as electronics, jewelry, and machine tool. Moreover, the features offered by mobile welding equipment such as mobility and the flexible handheld system are also escalating the growth of the market. However, substitutes available for laser welding equipment such as CNC machines and water jet cutting machines are expected to hamper the growth of laser welding equipment market. Going further, continuous development in the manufacturing process and technological advancement in laser welding equipment is estimated to create growth opportunities for the laser welding equipment market during the forecast period.

On the basis of region, Europe is expected to have the largest region in the laser welding equipment market. The increasing developments in laser-welding technology, the new trends in automation and increasing government funding are the major factors responsible for the growth of the market in this region. The Asia Pacific is projected to have the fastest growing region owing to the increasing the automotive and construction sector and rising awareness regarding laser-welding technology.

Market Segmentation by Technology, Level of Automation and end user

The report on global laser welding equipment market covers segments such as technology, level of automation and end user. On the basis of technology the global laser welding equipment market is categorized into arc welding, resistance welding, oxy-fuel, laser -beam welding and others. On the basis of level of automation the global laser welding equipment market is categorized into manual, semi-automatic and automatic. On the basis of end user the global laser welding equipment market is categorized into automotive industry, medical device technology, electronics industry, jewelry industry, and machine tool industry.

Competitive Landscapes

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global laser welding equipment market such as Emerson Electric Company, IPG Photonics, Amada Miyachi Co., Ltd, Golden Laser, Lasertechnologie, GSI Group, Inc., TRUMPF Group, LaserStar Technologies Corporation, FANUC Robotics, and JENOPTIK AG.

