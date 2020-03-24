Global Packaging Adhesives Market Trends & Future Development Status Recorded With Bostik, 3M, SIKA, Paramelt B.V, Chemie AG, Avery Dennison, Ashland, Dymax, Robatech, Jowat Canada Inc.

Global Packaging Adhesives Market Type (Polyvinyl Pyrrolidone, Cellulose, Polyurethane, Polychloroprene, Polyvinyl Alcohol& Polyvinyl Acetate), Formulating Technology (Hot melt, water based, Solvent based & Reactive), Application (Labeling, Folding Carton, Envelopes, Bags, Others), End User, Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Global Packaging Adhesives Market is expected to reach USD 11.1 billion by 2025, from USD 801.1 million, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Continuous advancements in unique packaging designs significantly promote the use of packaging adhesives across the globe. In 2016, Henkel created a new lead for secure supply of packaging adhesives or retail ready packaging. They are used in high-performance products and process solutions which derived functional optimization for customers.

This market report defines the market trends and forecast the upcoming opportunities and threats of the packaging adhesives market in the next 8 years. Packaging adhesives are made from various raw materials including acrylic resins, PVAC, PU, styrene blocks, epoxy compounds, EVA, and silicones. Some of prominent applications in the global packaging adhesives market consist of non-rigid bonding in textiles, flexible packing, and structural usage for assembly operations to provide high bonding strength. Food & beverages and healthcare are the top most industries where packaging adhesives are used.

Competitive Landscape:

The global packaging adhesives market is consolidated due to the presence of limited number of players concentrated in few countries. These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

Major Market Competitors:

Some of the major players in the global packaging adhesives market consist of

Jowat AG,

Wacker HB Fuller,

Bostik,

3M,

SIKA,

Paramelt B.V,

Chemie AG,

Avery Dennison,

Ashland,

Dymax,

Robatech,

Jowat Canada Inc.,

Henkel AG & Co,

Sapson Packaging,

Hindustan Adhesives limited,

Jonson Tapes,

Sun pack and Balaji Packaging.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Rising population

Demand for hygienic food & clean water

New experiments and safety

Folding carton packaging have a maximum demand for the food and beverage industry

Increasing number of middle class world wide

Increasing regulatory interventions from environmental bodies

Market Segmentation:

The global packaging adhesives market is segmented based on type, formulating technology, application, end user, and geographical segments.

Based on type, the global packaging adhesives market is segmented into polyvinyl pyrrolidone, cellulose, polyurethane, polychloroprene, polyvinyl alcohol& polyvinyl acetate, and others.

On the basis of formulating technology, the global packaging adhesives market is segmented into hot melt, water based, solvent based, reactive, and other.

On the basis of application, the global packaging adhesives market is classified into labeling; folding carton corrugated converting, flexible packaging, envelopes, bags, and others.

On the basis of end user, the global packaging adhesives market is segmented into retailers, manufacturing of consumer goods, packagers, and others

Based on geography, the global packaging adhesives market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

