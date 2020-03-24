Global Polyfilm Market Global Trends, Table of Contents Industry Growth, Top Company Profiles and Forecast by Uflex Limited, Vacmet India Private Limited, Barflex Polyfilms Pvt Ltd., Premier Polyfilm Limited

Global Polyfilm Market accounted for USD 113.30 billion and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast to 2024.

Global Polyfilm Market Resin Type (LDPE, LLDPE, HDPE (High Density Polyethylene), BOPP, CPP, PVC, BOPET, BOPA, Others), End-User (Packaging, Agriculture, Building & Construction, Consumer Goods, Medical, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

Some of the major players in polyfilm market Chiripal Poly Films, Cosmo Films, Formosa Plastics Corporation, Garware Polyester Limited, Jindal Poly Films Limited, Max Speciality Films Limited (MSFL), Polyplex Corporation Limited, SRF Limited, Taghleef Industries, Treofan Group, Uflex Limited, Vacmet India Private Limited, Barflex Polyfilms Pvt Ltd., Premier Polyfilm Limited, Polifilm Group, Flex Film Ltd., Specialty Polyfilms Pvt. Ltd., AMERICAN POLYFILM, INC., Garware Polyester Ltd., Polyplex and many more.

Polyfilm, also known as polyethylene film, has many uses in a variety of applications and industries. In the apparel, garment, sewn goods, fabric and related industries, poly film is used to protect goods during shipment from dirt, dust, and moisture. There is a growing demand for polyfilm foams in packaging, agriculture, building & construction, consumer goods and medical activates, which is expected to be one of the major drivers of the market over the next seven years.

Key Target Audience:

Polyfilm Manufacturers

Polyfilm Distributors and Suppliers

Government and Research Organizations

Associations and Industrial Bodies

Research and Consulting Firms

Research & Development (R&D) Institutions

Environment Support Agencies

Raw Material Suppliers

Market Segmentation:

The polyfilm market is segmented on the basis of resin type into LDPE, LLDPE, HDPE (High Density Polyethylene), BOPP, CPP, PVC, BOPET, BOPA and others.

On the basis of End-user, the market is segmented into packaging, agriculture, building & construction, consumer goods, medical and others.

On the basis of geography, the polyfilm market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

Competitive Landscape:

The global polyfilm market is fragmented with the presence of a large number of players across different regions. These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

Major market Drivers:

Demand of food packaging in retail

Growing demand from Asia-Pacific

Demand for food packaging driven by growing population in Asia-Pacific

Increasing demand for BOPET films

Market Restraint:

Matured European market

Low demand for photographic and magnetic films

Strict environmental and government regulations

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Patent Analysis

8 Polyfilm Market, By Resin Type

9 Polyfilm Market, By End-Use Industry

10 Polyfilm Market, By Region

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Company Profile

13 Appendix

