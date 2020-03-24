Global Regenerative Medicine Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024

Regenerative medicine is a branch of translational research in tissue engineering and molecular biology which deals with the “process of replacing, engineering or regenerating human cells, tissues or organs to restore or establish normal function”. It is through the use of innovative medical means rebuilding diseased or damaged tissue or to support diseased or damaged tissue regeneration. The methods used include cell therapy, tissue engineering, chemically induced and therapeutic cloning, etc. Any combination of these technologies may be used to harness or stimulate the body?s innate healing ability in order to treat a wide range of ailments, including musculoskeletal-related conditions, cardio- and peripheral vascular diseases, neurological disorders, stroke, non-healing wounds and ocular diseases.

The classification of Regenerative Medicine includes Cell Therapy and Tissue Engineering, Biomaterial and Others, and the proportion of Tissue Engineering is about 41% in 2017, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2013 to 2017.

According to this study, over the next five years the Regenerative Medicine market will register a 19.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach USD 47800 million by 2024, from USD 19800 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Regenerative Medicine business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Regenerative Medicine market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Regenerative Medicine value generated from the sales of the following segments-

Segmentation by product type- breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Cell Therapy

Tissue Engineering

Others

Segmentation by application- breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Dermatology

Cardiovascular

CNS

Orthopedic

Others

This report also splits the market by region– Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report- Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

J & J (DePuy Synthes)

Medtronic

ZimmerBiomet

Stryker

Allergan(Acelity)

MiMedx Group

Organogenesis

Fujifilm Cellular Dynamics

Osiris Therapeutics

Vcanbio

CCBC

Cytori

Celgene

Vericel Corporation

Guanhao Biotech

Mesoblast

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (CBR)

ViaCord

CordLife

Integra LifeSciences

Nuvasive

Cook Biotech

Japan Tissue Engineering

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Regenerative Medicine market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Regenerative Medicine market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Regenerative Medicine players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Regenerative Medicine with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Regenerative Medicine submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

