Global Service Robot Market Projections, Segmentation, SWOT Analysis and Forecast 2024 by Key Companies

Service robot is an actuated mechanism programmable in two or more axes with a degree of autonomy, moving within its environment, to perform intended tasks. Autonomy in this context means the ability to perform intended tasks based on current state and sensing, without human intervention. A service robot is a robot that performs useful tasks for humans or equipment excluding industrial automation application.

Japan alone had 26% revenue share of the global service robotics market from 2011 to 2015. With the domestic policies supporting, it is expected that the Japan market with sharply strengthen in the next five years, which will account for about 31% revenue market share. Service robots are viewed as necessary devices for providing individuals with a high quality of life and social well-being. With this view, the development of nursing and medical robots developed for elderly individuals is strongly expected.

The total number of professional service robots sold in 2015 rose by a solid 11.4% compared to 2014 to 26,970 units up from 24,207 in 2014. It is expected to reach to 30,040 units in 2016. In 2015, about 5.7 million service robots for personal use were sold, 21.96 % more than in 2014.

According to this study, over the next five years the Service Robot market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Service Robot business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Service Robot market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Service Robot value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Personal Service Robots

Professional Service Robots

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Household Robots

Education/Entertainment Robots

Nursing/Rehabilitation Robots

Medical Robots

Agriculture, Forestry, Livestock Farming and Fisheries Robots

Logistic Robots

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Intuitive Surgical

IRobot

Dyson

Neato Robotics

Sharp

Toshiba

Panasonic

Gecko Systems

Northrop Grumman Corporation

ECA Group

Kongsberg Maritim

Fujitsu Frontech Limited

Kawasaki

REWALK

Sony

Honda

Toyota

SoftBank

Hitachi

ALSOK

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Service Robot consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Service Robot market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Service Robot manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Service Robot with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Service Robot submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

