Global Slaughtering Equipment Market : Industry Analysis and Detailed Profiles of Top Industry Players: Bayle SA, Marel, Baader Group, Prime Equipment Group,Meatek Food Machineries, Banss

Global Slaughtering Equipment Market Type (Stunning, Killing, Cut-Up, Deboning & Skinning, Evisceration, Others) Automation (Fully Automated Line, Semi-Automated Line), Livestock (Poultry, Swine, Bovine, Seafood, Other Livestock), Process Type (Line Slaughter, Batch Slaughter, Small-Sized Slaughter), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Global Slaughtering Equipment Market is expected to reach USD 15.92 billion by 2025, from USD 9.98 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Key Market Competitors:

The key players operating in the Global Slaughtering Equipment Market are –

Bayle SA,

Marel,

Baader Group,

Prime Equipment Group,

The other players in the market are CTB, Brower Equipment, Jarvis Equipment, Industries Riopel, Asena, Dhopeshwar Engineering Private Limited, Meatek Food Machineries, Banss, Limos, Best & Donovan, Blasau and many more.

Slaughtering Equipment Market information of previous years along with evaluation from 2018 to 2025 depending upon earnings is provided in the survey. The study includes drivers and the restricting factors of the market onward with the impacts they have on the business over the prophecy period. Also, the Slaughtering Equipment Market details the study of possibly factual in the Slaughtering Equipment Market globally. International Slaughtering Equipment Market business is supposed to observer a giant growth of Slaughtering Equipment Market during the forecast years 2018-2025.

Competitive Landscape:

The Global Slaughtering Equipment Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of slaughtering equipment market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Drivers:

Growth of fast food and restaurant chains

Technological advancements in the slaughtering equipment industry

Increase in demand for processed meat

Lenient trade policies and increase in meat exports

Market Restraint:

Market consolidation

High capital investments & infrastructural challenges

Segmentation:

By Type

Stunning

Electrical Stunning

Controlled Atmosphere Stunning

Killing

Cut-Up

Deboning & Skinning

Evisceration

Others

By Automation

Fully Automated Line

Semi-Automated Line

By Livestock

Poultry

Chicken

Duck

Other Poultry

Swine

Bovine

Cow

Buffalo

Seafood

Fish

Other Seafood

Other Livestock

By Process Type

Line Slaughter

Batch Slaughter

Small-Sized Slaughter

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

