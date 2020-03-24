Global Waterproofing Membrane Market Massive Industry Improvements by 2024 – Key Players Like Carlisle Companies Inc, Firestone Building Products, SOPREMA France, SOPREMA International, Sika, GAF, Johns Manville, RENOLIT, Fosroc, Solmax COPERNIT SpA
Waterproofing Membrane Industry Global Market research report provide detailed analysis of growth factors of Waterproofing Membrane industry as well as it gives analysis the market share, trends, size and forecast until 2024 . The Waterproofing Membrane industry report has studied key opportunities in the market and influencing factor which is useful to the business.
The Global Waterproofing Membrane Market accounted for USD 22.0 billion in 2016 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.4% By 2024.
MAJOR MARKET DRIVERS & MARKET RESTRAINT
- Waterproofing membranes are cost-effective and efficient
- Increasing population
- Rising global demand for the waterproofing membranes in mining applications
- Policies related to the infrastructure growth across the globe
- Instable raw material prices
IMPORTANT ATTRIBUTES OF THE REPORT:
- Competitors –In this section, various Waterproofing Membrane industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue.
- The 360-degree Waterproofing Membrane overview based on a global and regional level
- Sales and Revenue Analysis – Both, sales and revenue are studied for the different regions of the Waterproofing Membrane Another major aspect, price, which plays an important part in the revenue generation, is also assessed in this section for the various regions.
- Market share, value, volume, and production capacity is analyzed on global, regional and country level
- Market Outlook: The report also sheds light on some of the major factors, including R&D, new product launches, M&A, agreements, partnerships, joint ventures, collaborations, and growth of the key industry participants, on a regional and global basis.
- A complete and useful guide for new market aspirants
- Strategic suggestion and proposals for the new comers those are willing to enter the market.
- Forecast information will drive strategic, innovative and profitable business plans
SWOT analysis of players will pave the way for growth opportunities, risk analysis, investment feasibility and recommendations
- Production Analysis – Production of the Waterproofing Membrane is analysed with respect to different regions, types and applications. Here, price analysis of various Waterproofing Membrane Market key players is also covered.
- Supply and Consumption –In continuation of sales, this section studies supply and consumption for the Waterproofing Membrane This part also sheds light on the gap between supply and consumption. Import and export figures are also given in this part.
- Other analyses – Apart from the information, trade and distribution analysis for the Waterproofing Membrane (Market, contact information of major manufacturers, suppliers and key consumers are also given.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: PIPELINE ANALYSIS
- Pipeline analysis
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing
- Market size and forecast
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION
- Segmentation
- Comparison
- Market opportunity
PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- MEA
- APAC
- Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
PART 16: APPENDIX
- List of abbreviations
See The Complete Table Of Contents And List Of Exhibits, As Well As Selected Illustrations And Example Pages From This Report.
MAJOR PLAYERS INVOLVED
- Carlisle Companies Inc.,
- Firestone Building Products.
- SOPREMA USA,
- Sika,
- Sika USA,
- The Dow Chemical Company,
- GAF,
- Johns Manville,
- Johns Manville Europe GmbH,
- RENOLIT,
- Fosroc,
- Solmax,
- Derbigum,
- DERBIGUM Americas, Inc.,
- GCP Applied Technologies,
- GSE Environmental,
- IKO Industries,
- ISOMAT,
- JUTA,
- LATICRETE International,
- MAPEI USA,
- Noble Company,
- Paul Bauder GmbH & Co. KG,
- Firestone Building Products UK and Ireland,
- Schluter Systems,
- SOPREMA UK,
- SOPREMA Sweden,
- SOPREMA France,
- SOPREMA Australia,
- SOPREMA Canada,
- COPERNIT SpA,
- FLEX MEMBRANE INTERNATIONAL CORP.,
- LATICRETE UK,
- LATICRETE Europe S.R.L. Mapei
MARKET SEGMENTATION
By Geography
- Asia Pacific (China, South Korea, Japan, India, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific).
- North America (US, Canada, Mexico) {Market Revenue (USD Billion), Growth Analysis (%) and Opportunity Analysis}
- Europe (Russia, Turkey, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland, Spain, France, Germany, Italy, UK, Rest of Europe {Market Revenue (USD Billion), Growth Share (%) and Opportunity Analysis}
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America) {Market Revenue (USD Billion), Growth Share (%) and Opportunity Analysis}
- Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) {Market Revenue (USD Billion), Growth Share (%) and Opportunity Analysis}
On the basis of application, the market is segmented into
- roofing & walls,
- building structures,
- waste & water management,
- tunnel liners,
- mining application,
- bridges and highways , others
Building structures are further segmented into commercial and residential. Waste and water management is further segmented into waste management and water management.
The waterproofing membrane market is segmented on the basis of type into
- liquid applied membranes, and sheet
- based membranes
The liquid applied membranes are further segmented into cementitious, bituminous, polyurethane, acrylic and others. The sheet membranes are further segmented into bituminous, PVC, EPDM, and others.
On the basis of raw material type, the market is segmented into
- Modified bitumen,
- PVC,
- EPDM,
- TPO,
- HDPE,
- LDPE, Others
Modified bitumen is further segmented into Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) and Atactic Polypropylene (APP).
Competitive Landscape:
The global waterproofing membrane market is highly fragmented with the presence of a large number of players across different regions. These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.
