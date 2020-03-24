Global Waterproofing Membrane Market Massive Industry Improvements by 2024 – Key Players Like Carlisle Companies Inc, Firestone Building Products, SOPREMA France, SOPREMA International, Sika, GAF, Johns Manville, RENOLIT, Fosroc, Solmax COPERNIT SpA

Waterproofing Membrane Industry Global Market research report provide detailed analysis of growth factors of Waterproofing Membrane industry as well as it gives analysis the market share, trends, size and forecast until 2024 . The Waterproofing Membrane industry report has studied key opportunities in the market and influencing factor which is useful to the business.

The Global Waterproofing Membrane Market accounted for USD 22.0 billion in 2016 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.4% By 2024.

MAJOR MARKET DRIVERS & MARKET RESTRAINT

Waterproofing membranes are cost-effective and efficient

Increasing population

Rising global demand for the waterproofing membranes in mining applications

Policies related to the infrastructure growth across the globe

Instable raw material prices

IMPORTANT ATTRIBUTES OF THE REPORT:

Competitors –In this section, various Waterproofing Membrane industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue.

The 360-degree Waterproofing Membrane overview based on a global and regional level

Sales and Revenue Analysis – Both, sales and revenue are studied for the different regions of the Waterproofing Membrane Another major aspect, price, which plays an important part in the revenue generation, is also assessed in this section for the various regions.

Market share, value, volume, and production capacity is analyzed on global, regional and country level

Market Outlook: The report also sheds light on some of the major factors, including R&D, new product launches, M&A, agreements, partnerships, joint ventures, collaborations, and growth of the key industry participants, on a regional and global basis.

A complete and useful guide for new market aspirants

Strategic suggestion and proposals for the new comers those are willing to enter the market.

Forecast information will drive strategic, innovative and profitable business plans

SWOT analysis of players will pave the way for growth opportunities, risk analysis, investment feasibility and recommendations

Supply and Consumption –In continuation of sales, this section studies supply and consumption for the Waterproofing Membrane This part also sheds light on the gap between supply and consumption. Import and export figures are also given in this part.

Other analyses – Apart from the information, trade and distribution analysis for the Waterproofing Membrane (Market, contact information of major manufacturers, suppliers and key consumers are also given.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: PIPELINE ANALYSIS

Pipeline analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing

Market size and forecast

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION

Segmentation

Comparison

Market opportunity

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

North America

South America

Europe

MEA

APAC

Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

PART 16: APPENDIX

List of abbreviations

MAJOR PLAYERS INVOLVED

Carlisle Companies Inc.,

Firestone Building Products.

SOPREMA USA,

Sika,

Sika USA,

The Dow Chemical Company,

GAF,

Johns Manville,

Johns Manville Europe GmbH,

RENOLIT,

Fosroc,

Solmax,

Derbigum,

DERBIGUM Americas, Inc.,

GCP Applied Technologies,

GSE Environmental,

IKO Industries,

ISOMAT,

JUTA,

LATICRETE International,

MAPEI USA,

Noble Company,

Paul Bauder GmbH & Co. KG,

Firestone Building Products UK and Ireland,

Schluter Systems,

SOPREMA UK,

SOPREMA Sweden,

SOPREMA France,

SOPREMA Australia,

SOPREMA Canada,

COPERNIT SpA,

FLEX MEMBRANE INTERNATIONAL CORP.,

LATICRETE UK,

LATICRETE Europe S.R.L. Mapei

MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Geography

Asia Pacific (China, South Korea, Japan, India, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific).

North America (US, Canada, Mexico) {Market Revenue (USD Billion), Growth Analysis (%) and Opportunity Analysis}

Europe (Russia, Turkey, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland, Spain, France, Germany, Italy, UK, Rest of Europe {Market Revenue (USD Billion), Growth Share (%) and Opportunity Analysis}

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America) {Market Revenue (USD Billion), Growth Share (%) and Opportunity Analysis}

Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) {Market Revenue (USD Billion), Growth Share (%) and Opportunity Analysis}

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into

roofing & walls,

building structures,

waste & water management,

tunnel liners,

mining application,

bridges and highways , others

Building structures are further segmented into commercial and residential. Waste and water management is further segmented into waste management and water management.

The waterproofing membrane market is segmented on the basis of type into

liquid applied membranes, and sheet

based membranes

The liquid applied membranes are further segmented into cementitious, bituminous, polyurethane, acrylic and others. The sheet membranes are further segmented into bituminous, PVC, EPDM, and others.

On the basis of raw material type, the market is segmented into

Modified bitumen,

PVC,

EPDM,

TPO,

HDPE,

LDPE, Others

Modified bitumen is further segmented into Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) and Atactic Polypropylene (APP).

Competitive Landscape:

The global waterproofing membrane market is highly fragmented with the presence of a large number of players across different regions. These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

