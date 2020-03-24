Gluten Market Trends and Future Outlook to 2024 – Henan Tianguan Group, Shandong Qufeng Food Technology, MGP Ingredients, CropEnergies, Roquette, Tereos Syral, Cargill, AB Amilina, Pioneer and Others

Gluten is the natural protein derived from wheat or wheat flour. In its freshly extracted wet form it is known as gum gluten which when dried yields a cream-to-tan-colored, free-flowing powder of high protein content and bland taste. When re-hydrated, it regains its original characteristics. So unique is the functionality of wheat gluten and so persistent is the structural integrity after cooking, it appears to have no functional competitor.

In 2015, the global gluten market is led by USA. EU is the second-largest region-wise market. At present, the major manufacturers of gluten are concentrated in USA, EU, China and Australia. Manildra Group is the world leader, holding 17.6 % consumption market share in 2015. In different markets, Manildra Group, Henan Tianguan Group, MGP Ingredients and CropEnergies are the market leader. Local businesses account for a large market share.

Gluten downstream is wide and recently gluten has acquired increasing significance in various fields of baking, flour, meats, pet food and others. Baking is about nearly 56% of total downstream consumption of gluten. Currently, China has become the fastest growth and third market of global gluten industry. On the whole, gluten consumption has stabilized. In the next few years, gluten consumption growth modest will rise.

According to this study, over the next five years the Gluten market will register a 2.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1910 million by 2024, from US$ 1680 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Gluten business, shared in Chapter 3.

Leading Gluten Market Players

Manildra Group

Henan Tianguan Group

Shandong Qufeng Food Technology

MGP Ingredients

CropEnergies

Roquette

Tereos Syral

Cargill

AB Amilina

Pioneer

Anhui Ante Food

ADM

Zhonghe Group

Research Objectives:

– To study and analyze the global Gluten consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

– To understand the structure of Gluten market by identifying its various subsegments.

– Focuses on the key global Gluten manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

– To analyze the Gluten with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

– To project the consumption of Gluten submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

– To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

– To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

This study considers the Gluten value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Wheat Gluten

Corn Gluten

Other

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Baking

Flour

Meats

Pet Food

Others

Global Gluten Market – Regional and Geographical Segment

Americas

APAC

Southeast Asia

Europe

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

