Green Tire Market Worth US$ 129900 Million by 2024- Michelin, Bridgestone, Continental, Pirelli, Goodyear, Shanghai Huayi, Sumitomo Rubber Industries, ZC Rubber, Yokohama, Nokian Tyres and Others

Green tire means the tires used a whole new breed of environmentally friendly rubber. .Green tire technology focuses on the fuel efficiency bit. These eco-friendly tires also employ a special type of tightly bonded rubber in the tread blocks to retain more energy while driving – this means a lower rolling resistance and therefore less engine power sapped in rotating the tire.

The classification of Green Tire includes All-Steel Tire and Semi-Steel Tire, and the revenue proportion of Semi-Steel Tire, in 2016 is about 68.34%.

Europe is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 45% in 2016. Following Europe, North America is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 17%.

Market competition is not intense. Michelin, Bridgestone, Continental, Pirelli, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

According to this study, over the next five years the Green Tire market will register a 10.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 129900 million by 2024, from US$ 70300 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Green Tire business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Green Tire market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Leading Green Tire Market Players

Michelin

Bridgestone

Continental

Pirelli

Goodyear

Shanghai Huayi

Sumitomo Rubber Industries

ZC Rubber

Yokohama

Nokian Tyres

Hankook

Maxxis

Triangle Group

Research Objectives:

– To study and analyze the global Green Tire consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

– To understand the structure of Green Tire market by identifying its various subsegments.

– Focuses on the key global Green Tire manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

– To analyze the Green Tire with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

– To project the consumption of Green Tire submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

– To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

– To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

This study considers the Green Tire value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

All-Steel Tire

Semi-Steel Tire

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Passenger Vehicle

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Global Green Tire Market – Regional and Geographical Segment

Americas

APAC

Southeast Asia

Europe

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

