Hair Loss & Growth Treatments and Products Market 2019 Global Sales, Supply, Consumption and Forecasts to 2025

Hair loss&growth treatments and products are the products which are the way to treat hair loss and promote hair growth (including hair loss and growth devices, shampoos and conditioners, medicine product like vitamins and supplements).

The hair loss & growth treatments and products industry concentration is low; there are more than 1000 brand in the world, and high-end products mainly from America, European and Japan. Each company has its own market channel: pharmacy, cosmetics stores (like Watson); supermarket; direct to consumers etc. All manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of product. But the quality of the product is always a problem.

The hair loss & growth treatments and products are divided into hair loss and growth devices, shampoos and conditioners, medicine product etc. The production of hair loss and growth devices will reach about 586868 Units in 2016 from 393923 Units in 2011 at an average growth rate of more than 7.00%. HairMax, Capillus and Freedom are the key suppliers in the global hair loss and growth devices. Top three companies took up about 75.54% in 2015. HairMax is the leading manufacturer in hair loss and growth devices industry.

The sales of hair loss & growth treatments and products will reach about 127811 K Units in 2016 from 97880 K Units in 2011 at an average growth rate of more than 5.00%. The concentration of hair loss & growth treatments and products industry is low. Procter & Gamble, L’Oreal, Unilever, Taisho, Shiseido are the key suppliers in the global hair loss & growth treatments and products. Top five companies sales took up about 19.18% of the global market in 2015.

This research report categorizes the global Hair Loss & Growth Treatments and Products market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Hair Loss & Growth Treatments and Products market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

L’Oreal

Unilever

Taisho

Henkel

Merck

Shiseido

Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc.

Rohto

Lifes2Good

Gerolymatos International

Toppik

Nanogen

Oxford BioLabs Ltd.

Ultrax Labs

Avalon Natural Products

Bayer

Pharma Medico

Kirkland Signature

Phyto Ales Group

Amplixin

Kerafiber

Phyto

Keranique

DS Healthcare Group

Kaminomoto

Softto

Bawang

Zhang Guang 101

Market size by Product

Hair Loss and Growth Devices

Shampoos and Conditioners

Medicine Product

Others

Market size by End User

Men

Women

Market size by Region

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Hair Loss & Growth Treatments and Products Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Hair Loss & Growth Treatments and Products Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 Hair Loss and Growth Devices

1.4.3 Shampoos and Conditioners

1.4.4 Medicine Product

1.4.5 Others

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global Hair Loss & Growth Treatments and Products Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 Men

1.5.3 Women

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

………

11 Company Profiles

11.1 L’Oreal

11.1.1 L’Oreal Company Details

11.1.2 Company Business Overview

11.1.3 L’Oreal Hair Loss & Growth Treatments and Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.1.4 L’Oreal Hair Loss & Growth Treatments and Products Products Offered

11.1.5 L’Oreal Recent Development

11.2 Unilever

11.2.1 Unilever Company Details

11.2.2 Company Business Overview

11.2.3 Unilever Hair Loss & Growth Treatments and Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.2.4 Unilever Hair Loss & Growth Treatments and Products Products Offered

11.2.5 Unilever Recent Development

11.3 Taisho

11.3.1 Taisho Company Details

11.3.2 Company Business Overview

11.3.3 Taisho Hair Loss & Growth Treatments and Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.3.4 Taisho Hair Loss & Growth Treatments and Products Products Offered

11.3.5 Taisho Recent Development

11.4 Henkel

11.4.1 Henkel Company Details

11.4.2 Company Business Overview

11.4.3 Henkel Hair Loss & Growth Treatments and Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.4.4 Henkel Hair Loss & Growth Treatments and Products Products Offered

11.4.5 Henkel Recent Development

11.5 Merck

11.5.1 Merck Company Details

11.5.2 Company Business Overview

11.5.3 Merck Hair Loss & Growth Treatments and Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.5.4 Merck Hair Loss & Growth Treatments and Products Products Offered

11.5.5 Merck Recent Development

11.6 Shiseido

11.6.1 Shiseido Company Details

11.6.2 Company Business Overview

11.6.3 Shiseido Hair Loss & Growth Treatments and Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.6.4 Shiseido Hair Loss & Growth Treatments and Products Products Offered

11.6.5 Shiseido Recent Development

11.7 Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc.

11.7.1 Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc. Company Details

11.7.2 Company Business Overview

11.7.3 Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc. Hair Loss & Growth Treatments and Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.7.4 Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc. Hair Loss & Growth Treatments and Products Products Offered

11.7.5 Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc. Recent Development

Continued….

