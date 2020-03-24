HAIR LOSS & GROWTH TREATMENTS AND PRODUCTS MARKET 2019 GLOBAL SALES, SUPPLY, CONSUMPTION AND FORECASTS TO 2025
Hair loss&growth treatments and products are the products which are the way to treat hair loss and promote hair growth (including hair loss and growth devices, shampoos and conditioners, medicine product like vitamins and supplements).
The hair loss & growth treatments and products industry concentration is low; there are more than 1000 brand in the world, and high-end products mainly from America, European and Japan. Each company has its own market channel: pharmacy, cosmetics stores (like Watson); supermarket; direct to consumers etc. All manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of product. But the quality of the product is always a problem.
The hair loss & growth treatments and products are divided into hair loss and growth devices, shampoos and conditioners, medicine product etc. The production of hair loss and growth devices will reach about 586868 Units in 2016 from 393923 Units in 2011 at an average growth rate of more than 7.00%. HairMax, Capillus and Freedom are the key suppliers in the global hair loss and growth devices. Top three companies took up about 75.54% in 2015. HairMax is the leading manufacturer in hair loss and growth devices industry.
The sales of hair loss & growth treatments and products will reach about 127811 K Units in 2016 from 97880 K Units in 2011 at an average growth rate of more than 5.00%. The concentration of hair loss & growth treatments and products industry is low. Procter & Gamble, L’Oreal, Unilever, Taisho, Shiseido are the key suppliers in the global hair loss & growth treatments and products. Top five companies sales took up about 19.18% of the global market in 2015.
This research report categorizes the global Hair Loss & Growth Treatments and Products market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Hair Loss & Growth Treatments and Products market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
L’Oreal
Unilever
Taisho
Henkel
Merck
Shiseido
Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc.
Rohto
Lifes2Good
Gerolymatos International
Toppik
Nanogen
Oxford BioLabs Ltd.
Ultrax Labs
Avalon Natural Products
Bayer
Pharma Medico
Kirkland Signature
Phyto Ales Group
Amplixin
Kerafiber
Phyto
Keranique
DS Healthcare Group
Kaminomoto
Softto
Bawang
Zhang Guang 101
Market size by Product
Hair Loss and Growth Devices
Shampoos and Conditioners
Medicine Product
Others
Market size by End User
Men
Women
Market size by Region
North America
Asia-Pacific
Europe
Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Hair Loss & Growth Treatments and Products Product
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Hair Loss & Growth Treatments and Products Market Size Growth Rate by Product
1.4.2 Hair Loss and Growth Devices
1.4.3 Shampoos and Conditioners
1.4.4 Medicine Product
1.4.5 Others
1.5 Market by End User
1.5.1 Global Hair Loss & Growth Treatments and Products Market Size Growth Rate by End User
1.5.2 Men
1.5.3 Women
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
………
11 Company Profiles
11.1 L’Oreal
11.1.1 L’Oreal Company Details
11.1.2 Company Business Overview
11.1.3 L’Oreal Hair Loss & Growth Treatments and Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.1.4 L’Oreal Hair Loss & Growth Treatments and Products Products Offered
11.1.5 L’Oreal Recent Development
11.2 Unilever
11.2.1 Unilever Company Details
11.2.2 Company Business Overview
11.2.3 Unilever Hair Loss & Growth Treatments and Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.2.4 Unilever Hair Loss & Growth Treatments and Products Products Offered
11.2.5 Unilever Recent Development
11.3 Taisho
11.3.1 Taisho Company Details
11.3.2 Company Business Overview
11.3.3 Taisho Hair Loss & Growth Treatments and Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.3.4 Taisho Hair Loss & Growth Treatments and Products Products Offered
11.3.5 Taisho Recent Development
11.4 Henkel
11.4.1 Henkel Company Details
11.4.2 Company Business Overview
11.4.3 Henkel Hair Loss & Growth Treatments and Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.4.4 Henkel Hair Loss & Growth Treatments and Products Products Offered
11.4.5 Henkel Recent Development
11.5 Merck
11.5.1 Merck Company Details
11.5.2 Company Business Overview
11.5.3 Merck Hair Loss & Growth Treatments and Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.5.4 Merck Hair Loss & Growth Treatments and Products Products Offered
11.5.5 Merck Recent Development
11.6 Shiseido
11.6.1 Shiseido Company Details
11.6.2 Company Business Overview
11.6.3 Shiseido Hair Loss & Growth Treatments and Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.6.4 Shiseido Hair Loss & Growth Treatments and Products Products Offered
11.6.5 Shiseido Recent Development
11.7 Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc.
11.7.1 Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc. Company Details
11.7.2 Company Business Overview
11.7.3 Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc. Hair Loss & Growth Treatments and Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.7.4 Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc. Hair Loss & Growth Treatments and Products Products Offered
11.7.5 Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc. Recent Development
Continued….
