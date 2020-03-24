Health Insurance Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2024

Health insurance is a means for financing a person’s health care expenses. While the majority of people have private health insurance, primarily through an employer, many others obtain coverage through programs offered by the government. Other individuals do not have health insurance at all.

Health insurance is a type of insurance coverage that covers the cost of an insured individual’s medical and surgical expenses. Depending on the type of health insurance coverage, either the insured pays costs out-of-pocket and is then reimbursed, or the insurer makes payments directly to the provider.

Scope of the Report:

Health insurance market kept growing in recent years. USA and European are the major market of health insurance. As the emerging market, China has a potential market and will surely be an important market of health insurance.

The global revenue of the health insurance in 2015 reach over 7029 (100 M USD); the growth rate is around 25.16%.

In 2015, USA premium income reached 2629 (100 M USD) with growth rate of 22%; European premium income reached 2924 (100 M USD) with growth rate of 24%; China premium income was 355 (100 M USD) with growth rate of 41%.

This report studies the Health Insurance market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Health Insurance market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Anthem

UnitedHealth Group

DKV

BUPA

Kaiser Permanente

Aetna Inc

PICC

PingAn

Kunlun

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Insured Liability

Payment Method

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Application I

Application II

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Health Insurance Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Health Insurance

1.2 Classification of Health Insurance by Types

1.2.1 Global Health Insurance Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

1.2.2 Global Health Insurance Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

1.2.3 Insured Liability

1.2.4 Payment Method

1.3 Global Health Insurance Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Health Insurance Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

1.3.2 Application I

1.3.3 Application II

1.4 Global Health Insurance Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Health Insurance Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Health Insurance Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Health Insurance Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Health Insurance Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Health Insurance Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Health Insurance Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.5 Global Market Size of Health Insurance (2014-2024)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Anthem

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Health Insurance Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Anthem Health Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 UnitedHealth Group

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Health Insurance Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 UnitedHealth Group Health Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 DKV

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Health Insurance Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 DKV Health Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 BUPA

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Health Insurance Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 BUPA Health Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Kaiser Permanente

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Health Insurance Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Kaiser Permanente Health Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Aetna Inc

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Health Insurance Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Aetna Inc Health Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 PICC

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Health Insurance Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 PICC Health Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.8 PingAn

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 Health Insurance Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Product A

2.8.2.2 Product B

2.8.3 PingAn Health Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued…..



