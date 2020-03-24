HEALTHCARE SUPPLY CHAIN MARKET 2019 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2025
Healthcare supply chain management is the regulation of the flow of medical goods and services from manufacturer to patient, it mainly includes hardware and software, the downstream customer mainly includes the manufacture, providers, and distributors.
The health care supply chain involves three main groups: manufacturers (manufacturing companies), distributors, and providers (hospitals, pharmacies, and clinics). In terms of component, its divisions include software (revenue market share over 62% in 2016) and hardware(revenue market share about 38% in 2016). The former accounted for a major share in the global market in 2016, due to increased adoption of the supply chain management software, and rising applications such as customer relationship management and execution of value chain transactions. This segment is expected to register a prominently high CAGR (about 9%) during the forecast period.
By end-user, this market includes manufacturers (41%), distributors (41%), and providers(41%), of which the manufacturers dominated the global market in 2016. However, the providers segment, which includes hospitals and other service providers, is anticipated to reflect a higher CAGR during the forecast period.
In 2018, the global Healthcare Supply Chain market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach 2910 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 8.7% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Healthcare Supply Chain status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Healthcare Supply Chain development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
McKesson
SAP SE
Oracle Corporation
Infor
HighJump
Manhattan Associates
JDA
TECSYS
Kinaxis
BluJay Solutions
Jump Technologies
LogiTag Systems
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Software
Hardware
Market segment by Application, split into
Manufacturers
Providers
Distributors
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Healthcare Supply Chain Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Software
1.4.3 Hardware
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Healthcare Supply Chain Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Manufacturers
1.5.3 Providers
1.5.4 Distributors
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Healthcare Supply Chain Market Size
2.2 Healthcare Supply Chain Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Healthcare Supply Chain Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Healthcare Supply Chain Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
………
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 McKesson
12.1.1 McKesson Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Healthcare Supply Chain Introduction
12.1.4 McKesson Revenue in Healthcare Supply Chain Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 McKesson Recent Development
12.2 SAP SE
12.2.1 SAP SE Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Healthcare Supply Chain Introduction
12.2.4 SAP SE Revenue in Healthcare Supply Chain Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 SAP SE Recent Development
12.3 Oracle Corporation
12.3.1 Oracle Corporation Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Healthcare Supply Chain Introduction
12.3.4 Oracle Corporation Revenue in Healthcare Supply Chain Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Oracle Corporation Recent Development
12.4 Infor
12.4.1 Infor Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Healthcare Supply Chain Introduction
12.4.4 Infor Revenue in Healthcare Supply Chain Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Infor Recent Development
12.5 HighJump
12.5.1 HighJump Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Healthcare Supply Chain Introduction
12.5.4 HighJump Revenue in Healthcare Supply Chain Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 HighJump Recent Development
12.6 Manhattan Associates
12.6.1 Manhattan Associates Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Healthcare Supply Chain Introduction
12.6.4 Manhattan Associates Revenue in Healthcare Supply Chain Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Manhattan Associates Recent Development
12.7 JDA
12.7.1 JDA Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Healthcare Supply Chain Introduction
12.7.4 JDA Revenue in Healthcare Supply Chain Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 JDA Recent Development
12.8 TECSYS
12.8.1 TECSYS Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Healthcare Supply Chain Introduction
12.8.4 TECSYS Revenue in Healthcare Supply Chain Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 TECSYS Recent Development
Continued…..
