Healthcare Supply Chain Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2025

Healthcare supply chain management is the regulation of the flow of medical goods and services from manufacturer to patient, it mainly includes hardware and software, the downstream customer mainly includes the manufacture, providers, and distributors.

The health care supply chain involves three main groups: manufacturers (manufacturing companies), distributors, and providers (hospitals, pharmacies, and clinics). In terms of component, its divisions include software (revenue market share over 62% in 2016) and hardware(revenue market share about 38% in 2016). The former accounted for a major share in the global market in 2016, due to increased adoption of the supply chain management software, and rising applications such as customer relationship management and execution of value chain transactions. This segment is expected to register a prominently high CAGR (about 9%) during the forecast period.

By end-user, this market includes manufacturers (41%), distributors (41%), and providers(41%), of which the manufacturers dominated the global market in 2016. However, the providers segment, which includes hospitals and other service providers, is anticipated to reflect a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

In 2018, the global Healthcare Supply Chain market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach 2910 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 8.7% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Healthcare Supply Chain status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Healthcare Supply Chain development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

McKesson

SAP SE

Oracle Corporation

Infor

HighJump

Manhattan Associates

JDA

TECSYS

Kinaxis

BluJay Solutions

Jump Technologies

LogiTag Systems

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Software

Hardware

Market segment by Application, split into

Manufacturers

Providers

Distributors

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

