Image Recognition Technology Market Size, Trends, Emerging Growth Factors and Regional Forecasts to 2023
Description
2018-2023 Image Recognition Technology Market Global:
Image recognition technology Market is the process of identifying and detecting an object or a feature in a digital image or video. The field of image recognition has gained widespread acclaims in the past few years. Image recognition system uses the data shared by users through various platforms such as social networks, apps, and websites. It uses a technology that detects places, people, items, buildings, logos, and different variables in pictures with the help of artificial intelligence. This concept is used in many applications such as smart photo libraries, targeted advertising, security surveillance, toll booth monitoring, and systems for factory automation
Image Recognition Technology Market Contain the Top Key manufacturers of Image Recognition Technology are Google, IBM Corporation, Imagga Technologies, Amazon Web Services, Qualcomm Incorporated, Microsoft Corporation
According to this study, over the next five years the Image Recognition Technology market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Image Recognition Technology business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Image Recognition Technology market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Image Recognition Technology Market value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.7.
Object Detection
QR/Barcode Recognition
Pattern Recognition
Optical Character Recognition
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.8.
IT & Telecom
BFSI
Healthcare
Retail
Government
Media & Entertainment
Transportation & Logistics
Manufacturing
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
IBM Corporation
Imagga Technologies
Amazon Web Services
Qualcomm Incorporated
Google
Microsoft Corporation
NEC Corporation
LTU technologies
Catchoom Technologies
Intel Corporation
Some Major Points Covered in Table of Contents:
Chapter One: Scope of the Report:
Market Introduction
Research Objectives
Market Research Methodology
Chapter Two: Executive Summary:
Market Overview
Image Recognition Technology Segment by Application
Chapter Three: Global Image Recognition Technology by Players:
Image Recognition Technology Sales Market Share by Players 2016-2018
Image Recognition Technology Sale Price by Players
Competition Landscape Analysis
Chapter Four: Image Recognition Technology by Regions:
Image Recognition Technology by Regions
Global Image Recognition Technology Value by Regions
Chapter Five: Americas:
Americas Image Recognition Technology Consumption by Countries, Consumption by Type & Application
Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
Chapter Six: APAC:
APAC Image Recognition Technology Consumption by Countries, Consumption by Type & Application
Chapter Seven: Europe:
Image Recognition Technology Consumption by Application, Consumption by Type
Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa:
Middle East & Africa Image Recognition Technology by Countries by Application, Consumption by Type
Key Economic Indicators of Few Middle East & Africa Countries
Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
Market Drivers and Impact
Market Challenges and Impact
Market Trends
Chapter Ten: Global Image Recognition Technology Market Forecast
Image Recognition Technology Consumption Forecast (2018-2023)
Image Recognition Technology Value Forecast by Regions (2018-2023)
Global Image Recognition Technology Forecast by Application
Chapter Eleven: Key Players Analysis
Sensus
Company Details
Image Recognition Technology Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)
Image Recognition Technology Product Offered
Chapter Twelve: Research Findings and Conclusion
