Image Recognition Technology Market Size, Trends, Emerging Growth Factors and Regional Forecasts to 2023

Latest Research Report on “Image Recognition Technology Market” Added by Analytical Research Cognizance which covers Market Overview, Future Economic Impact, Competition by Manufacturers, Supply (Production), & Consumption Analysis

Description

2018-2023 Image Recognition Technology Market Global:

Image recognition technology Market is the process of identifying and detecting an object or a feature in a digital image or video. The field of image recognition has gained widespread acclaims in the past few years. Image recognition system uses the data shared by users through various platforms such as social networks, apps, and websites. It uses a technology that detects places, people, items, buildings, logos, and different variables in pictures with the help of artificial intelligence. This concept is used in many applications such as smart photo libraries, targeted advertising, security surveillance, toll booth monitoring, and systems for factory automation

Image Recognition Technology Market Contain the Top Key manufacturers of Image Recognition Technology are Google, IBM Corporation, Imagga Technologies, Amazon Web Services, Qualcomm Incorporated, Microsoft Corporation

According to this study, over the next five years the Image Recognition Technology market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Image Recognition Technology business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Image Recognition Technology market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

Get Sample for Image Recognition Technology Market Report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/170611

This study considers the Image Recognition Technology Market value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.7.

Object Detection

QR/Barcode Recognition

Pattern Recognition

Optical Character Recognition

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.8.

IT & Telecom

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail

Government

Media & Entertainment

Transportation & Logistics

Manufacturing

Others

Brief about Image Recognition Technology Market Report with TOC @ http://www.arcognizance.com/report/global-image-recognition-technology-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2018-2023

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

IBM Corporation

Imagga Technologies

Amazon Web Services

Qualcomm Incorporated

Google

Microsoft Corporation

NEC Corporation

LTU technologies

Catchoom Technologies

Intel Corporation

Some Major Points Covered in Table of Contents:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report:

Market Introduction

Research Objectives

Market Research Methodology

Chapter Two: Executive Summary:

Market Overview

Image Recognition Technology Segment by Application

Chapter Three: Global Image Recognition Technology by Players:

Image Recognition Technology Sales Market Share by Players 2016-2018

Image Recognition Technology Sale Price by Players

Competition Landscape Analysis

Chapter Four: Image Recognition Technology by Regions:

Image Recognition Technology by Regions

Global Image Recognition Technology Value by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas:

Americas Image Recognition Technology Consumption by Countries, Consumption by Type & Application

Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

Chapter Six: APAC:

APAC Image Recognition Technology Consumption by Countries, Consumption by Type & Application

Chapter Seven: Europe:

Image Recognition Technology Consumption by Application, Consumption by Type

Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa:

Middle East & Africa Image Recognition Technology by Countries by Application, Consumption by Type

Key Economic Indicators of Few Middle East & Africa Countries

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Market Drivers and Impact

Market Challenges and Impact

Market Trends

Chapter Ten: Global Image Recognition Technology Market Forecast

Image Recognition Technology Consumption Forecast (2018-2023)

Image Recognition Technology Value Forecast by Regions (2018-2023)

Global Image Recognition Technology Forecast by Application

Chapter Eleven: Key Players Analysis

Sensus

Company Details

Image Recognition Technology Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

Image Recognition Technology Product Offered

Chapter Twelve: Research Findings and Conclusion

Place Purchase order for Image Recognition Technology Market Report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-before-buying/170611

About Us:

http://arcognizance.com is an initiation in this new era of “analysis @ thought.” We are on a mission to replace the conventional research programs and give way to the latest methods and information for the organizations. We have created this hub of analytical research papers where you can get an access to the latest and the best research papers coming out from some reliable and budding research houses. After the advent of “new analytics” based on the data collection facilities of big data, the face of “business research facilities” has changed drastically . With ARC our experts have created a bookshelf where you can check out the research reports that are an outcome of the progression of knowledge in various industry sectors. Alongside you can also check some research papers, market reports, and forecasts that are talking about the “out of the box” developments in the market.

Contact Us:

Matt Wilson,

100 Church street, 8th floor,

Manhattan, New york, 10007

Phone No: +1 (646) 434-7969

Email: [email protected]