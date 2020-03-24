Industry 4.0 Market Top Competitors are Arcadia Data, Inc., U-Blox, General Vision, Inc., Magic Leap, XJET, Splunk Inc., Beijer Electronics Ab, Worldsensing, Sri International, Cyberx, and others

Global Industry 4.0 Market Projected for USD 68.83 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024.

Industry 4.0 Market Research helps companies to obtain market information from different sources, and in multiple formats. It aims to study supply and demand, analyze data as per geography, age factors, demography, technology, product, psychographic & gender differences, and many other parameters. Access to in-depth market trends helps companies to assess the market effectiveness. Some of the multiple techniques used for market research include customer analysis, choice modeling, competition and risk analysis, product research, advertising the research, marketing mix modeling, simulated test marketing, and more.

Global 4.0 industry market refers to the fourth industrial revolution. The introduction of internet and its incorporation in operational processes has led to real time connection between humans, machines & objects. It has its wide applications in automotive, electrical & electronics equipment, industrial equipment, aerospace, chemical & materials, food & agriculture, oil & gas, energy & power, healthcare, and others. Increase in acquisition of industrial internet is the major driver of industry 4.0 market. Industry 4.0 is also driven by multiple challenges in the supply chain and customer expectations. On the other side lack of skilled manpower may hinder the market.

Major Market Competitors:

General Electric,

Microsoft Corporation,

Stratasys Ltd.,

Oculus VR,

ABB Ltd.,

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.,

Intel Corporation,

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company,

Siemens AG,

Cisco Systems,

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.,

Rockwell Automation Inc.,

Denso Corporation,

Qualcomm Inc.,

Oracle Corporation,

SAP SE,

Aibrain Inc.,

Eos GmbH,

Intelligent Automation Inc.,

Zih Corporation,

Exone Company,

Advantech Co. Ltd.,

Sensory Inc.,

Rethink Robotics,

Ngrain, Interset Software Inc.,

Arcadia Data Inc.,

U-Blox,

General Vision Inc.,

Magic Leap,

XJET,

Splunk Inc.,

Beijer Electronics Ab,

Worldsensing,

Sri International,

Cyberx,

Share Analysis:

The report for global industry 4.0 market include detailed vendor level analysis for market shares in 2016 for Global, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America specifically. Also impact and development analysis of key vendors is registered in the market and factored on the basis of Vendor Positioning Grid Analysis which measures the vendors strengths and opportunities against present market challenges, measure providers ability to identify or satisfy present market needs, map providers market vision to current and upcoming market dynamics among others. The report also measures technology life line curve and market time line to analyze and do more affective investments.

Major Market Drivers& Restraints:

Increasing adoption of industrial internet

Growth in the adoption of automation for quality production

Increased focus on efficiency and cost of production leading to digitization

Shortage of proficient workforce

Lack of cost-benefit analysis

Market Segmentation:

On the basis of application: industrial automation, smart factory, industrial internet of things (IIOT), and others.

On The Basis Of Technology : industrial robotics cyber security, internet of things (IoT), 3D printing, advanced human–machine interface (HMI), big data, augmented reality & virtual reality, artificial intelligence, and others.

The industrial robotics segment is further segmented into collaborative industrial robot, articulated robot, cylindrical robot, scara robot, parallel robot, cartesian robot, and others.

On The Basis Of Vertical: automotive, electrical & electronic equipment, industrial equipment, aerospace, chemical & material, food & agriculture, oil & gas, energy & power, healthcare, and others.

On The Basis Of Geography: Comprises Geographical regions – North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa

