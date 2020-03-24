IT Service Management Market Emerging Trends with Future Vision and Overview till 2024 – Ivanti (HEAT Software), IBM, CA Technologies, BMC Software, ASG Software, Axios Systems, SAP, Cherwell Software, Micro Focus (Formerly HPE), Freshworks and Others

IT Service Management (ITSM) is a process-based practice that mainly deliver satisfactory service to the end user customer. It is intended to align the delivery of information technology (IT) services with needs of the enterprise, emphasizing benefits to customers.

The key consumption markets locate at developed countries. The USA takes the market share of 43.6% in 2017, followed by EU with 29.7%. China’s consumption market has a quicker growing speed, with a market share of 8.48%.

According to this study, over the next five years the IT Service Management (ITSM) Software market will register a 12.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 3600 million by 2024, from US$ 1810 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in IT Service Management (ITSM) Software business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of IT Service Management (ITSM) Software market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

Leading IT Service Management Market Players

ServiceNow

Atlassian

Ivanti (HEAT Software)

IBM

CA Technologies

BMC Software

ASG Software

Axios Systems

SAP

Cherwell Software

Micro Focus (Formerly HPE)

Freshworks

Ultimo

Epicor

TOPdesk

Samanage

Agiloft Service

Symantec

SysAid

SolarWinds

Autotask

Research Objectives:

– To study and analyze the global IT Service Management consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

– To understand the structure of IT Service Management market by identifying its various subsegments.

– Focuses on the key global IT Service Management manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

– To analyze the IT Service Management with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

– To project the consumption of IT Service Management submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

– To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

– To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

This study considers the IT Service Management value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Cloud-based

On-Premises

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Global IT Service Management Market – Regional and Geographical Segment

Americas

APAC

Southeast Asia

Europe

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

